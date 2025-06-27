How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom plan to co-parent daughter Daisy Dove following split

As reports swirl that Katy Perry and her longtime love Orlando Bloom have split after nine years together, the question of how they will move forward as co-parents of their four-year-old daughter has come to the fore.

The pair – who began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019 – have reportedly split, yet want to remain friends for the sake of Daisy Dove. They are now focused on creating a positive environment for Daisy, as reported by People.

Parenting win

© Variety via Getty Images The couple have reportedly gone their separate ways

It seems that Katy and Orlando are already putting this into practice, with the Lord of the Rings star visiting their daughter in Australia where she has been by her mother's side during her Lifetimes Tour Down Under.

He was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Daisy on the streets of Perth ahead of Katy's show in the city, and appeared to be in high spirits as he spent the day with her.

Orlando also threw his support behind the "Firework" singer amid rumors of their split, liking Katy's Instagram video that saw her exploring Australia Zoo.

© Instagram She was spotted without her engagement ring

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was missing her engagement ring in the video, taking it off six years after Orlando popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2019. She previously opened up about the romantic proposal, sharing that she had no idea of his plans at the time.

"It was Valentine's Day...we went to dinner, and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter," Katy said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] – my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well."

Their wedding plans were thwarted by the pandemic, yet it was a blessing in disguise when Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter in August 2020.

A blended family

© X They welcomed Daisy Dove in 2020

Katy and Orlando are already expert co-parents thanks to their close relationship with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel.

Orlando and Miranda share a 14-year-old son, Flynn, and the teen is well-loved by his blended family. The brunette bombshell is also a mom to Hart, Myles and Pierre, whom she shares with Evan.

"From day one, Orlando and I really made a commitment to put Flynn's needs at the forefront of everything that we do," the model explained on the Something To Talk About podcast in 2023. "So that's how he has grown up – with two loving parents that want the best for him."

© Bruce Glikas Orlando and Miranda were married for three years and welcomed a son together

"And then obviously, when Evan and Katy came into the picture, we just felt like that offered Flynn even more love. And he really sees that," she continued.

"He sees that in the way that we communicate and in all of the special moments that we have together, celebrating different milestones and when we go on holidays together. And I think it makes him feel safe knowing that we are always going to put his needs first, and also that we naturally all get along so well. It's pretty special. I feel very lucky."

Fast friends

© Monica Schipper Katy and Miranda are close friends

Miranda added that she quickly bonded with Katy when the performer came into Flynn's life.

"We're always kind of working together as that female force to try and do the best thing for our families," she explained. "She's such an incredible mom…I feel very blessed to have that relationship with her. She really is like a sister to me and we've kind of connected from day one."

The pair even interviewed each other on Instagram and shared how becoming mothers had changed their perspective on everything.

© Getty They bonded over their love of motherhood

"The kids are my number one love. It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom," Miranda said.

"It's the best job," Katy agreed. "It's the most fulfilling. There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for was like 'Bam.'"

Moving forward

© Getty The former couple have an incredible co-parenting relationship

The Australia star later emphasized that she and Orlando always prioritized Flynn, no matter how their co-parenting relationship was going.

"It's important to put your own upset behind you, make peace for your own good and move forward," she said on the Moments with Candace Parker podcast in 2021. "We're friends now…Whenever he would try to get into anything else, I'd be like, 'Hold up. Is this about Flynn?' We make choices based on that still to this day."

With Katy and Orlando's experience as a blended family, the duo have the tools to move forward with friendship as they co-parent Daisy.

To learn more about Katy's sweet connection with Daisy Dove, watch below...