Orlando Bloom shares emotional update following Katy Perry split: 'New beginning'

Orlando Bloom shared an emotional message about healing in a recent Instagram post amid reports that he has split from his fiancée Katy Perry after almost a decade together.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a post from the Tao Meditations account to his Instagram story on Monday, revealing a glimpse into his breakup battle.

Hidden messages

© Instagram Orlando shared a quote about taking the first step

"Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most," the post read.

He then added his own words of wisdom, writing, "Daily encouragement by Daisaku Ikeda…The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."

The post comes just days after Orlando was seen attending the wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, who tied the knot in Venice, Italy.

© GC Images He attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez alone

He attended the celebrations alone, despite Katy's close friendship with Lauren. The "Firework" singer is currently in Australia for her Lifetimes tour, and was unable to fly to Venice for their nuptials.

Orlando visited Katy Down Under and walked around the city with their daughter, Daisy Dove, proving that the pair are committed to peaceful co-parenting as they navigate this new chapter.

End of an era

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV The couple got engaged in 2019

The former couple, who got engaged in 2019, had previously split in 2017 for a brief period due to their differing ideas about commitment.

"I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of real work."

The father of two later shared that their relationship had taken work, with Orlando ready to take their romance to the next step.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair They split after almost 10 years together

"I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, 'How do we do this?'" he said on the What Now? podcast.

"Because we've got these two giant careers and lives – and hers is even…it's like a universe sometimes. But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like…we're just gonna build a sandcastle."

Co-parenting with love

© X The pair share four-year-old Daisy Dove

Amid speculation that the pair had split, Orlando threw his support behind Katy by liking her Instagram video from her trip to Australia Zoo, proving his commitment to remaining friends.

The 48-year-old is a pro at co-parenting, thanks to his relationship with supermodel Miranda Kerr.

The pair were married for three years, and welcomed a son, Flynn, before their 2013 split.

© Bruce Glikas Orlando and Miranda have perfected the art of co-parenting

"From day one, Orlando and I really made a commitment to put Flynn's needs at the forefront of everything that we do," the model explained on the Something To Talk About podcast in 2023. "So that's how he has grown up – with two loving parents that want the best for him."

"And then obviously, when [her husband] Evan and Katy came into the picture, we just felt like that offered Flynn even more love. And he really sees that," she continued.

