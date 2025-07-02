Katy Perry shared an emotional moment with the crowd at her final Australian show amid her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares her daughter Daisy Dove.

The singer welled up as she thanked the crowd for their continued support, before launching into a rendition of her hit song.

See the emotional moment below...

WATCH: Katy Perry tears up in emotional farewell amid shock split from Orlando Bloom

Bidding farewell

© X/Katy Perry Tours Katy was brought to tears at her final Australian show

"Thank you for always being there for me Australia, it means the world," Katy said as she fought back tears. "Now let's sing 'Firework!'"

The mother of one wrapped her 15-show run Down Under, where she has been weathering the fallout of her split from Orlando. The couple, who began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019, reportedly called in quits after almost a decade together, yet appear to be on good terms.

Katy and Orlando spent time together in Australia during her tour, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor strolling through the streets of Perth with their daughter Daisy, and relaxing at the beach on Kangaroo Island.

End of an era

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair The pair called it quits after almost a decade together

The performer's emotional moment comes just a day after Orlando shared a cryptic post to social media about new beginnings and making the first step, possibly in reference to their split. "Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most," the post read.

He then added his own words of wisdom, writing, "Daily encouragement by Daisaku Ikeda…The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."

The pair previously shared that they had a rocky start to their relationship, and grappled with commitment issues before Katy accepted his proposal in 2019.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV Orlando proposed to Katy in 2019

"I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions," Katy said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of real work."

Orlando added that they struggled to see eye-to-eye about their future. "I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, 'How do we do this?'" he said on the What Now? podcast.

"Because we've got these two giant careers and lives – and hers is even…it's like a universe sometimes. But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like…we're just gonna build a sandcastle."

Devastating divorce

© Getty The duo were married from 2010 to 2012

It comes as no surprise that Katy was hesitant to enter into a long-term relationship at the time, after her messy divorce from comedian Russell Brand left her heartbroken for years.

"It was the first breaking of my idealistic mind," she told 60 Minutes Australia. "I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening once…I have always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges."

She added that her romance with Orlando was "healthy frictional. It's very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat."