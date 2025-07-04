Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Caitlyn Jenner's close friend Sophia Hutchins dead at 29
Caitlyn Jenner with Sophia Hutchins vanity fair© Getty Images

They had recently addressed reports they were dating

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
4 minutes ago
Sophia Hutchins has died in an ATV accident at the age of 29. 

Caitlyn Jenner's friend and manager was riding in Malibu on July 2 when she collided with a car.

Sophia plunged down a cliff near the reality star's home.  

TMZ reported that the two people in the car were not injured, but that first responders pronounced Sophia dead at the scene. 

sophia hutchins caitlyn jenner© Photo: Getty Images
The pair were incredibly close

Caitlyn has yet to comment on Sophia's death. 

Transgender

The pair had an incredibly close relationship and she called Caitlyn her inspiration for coming out as transgender. 

sophiaandcaitlyninfrontofbush © Photo: Instagram
Caitlyn has stated the pair were never romantically involved

She moved into Cailtyn's home in 2017 and took on her role as manager, stepping into Kris Jenner's former position.

While they co-habited, Sophia told The New York Times that they were never romantically involved. 

"Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship," she said.

Famous family

Cailtyn, Sophia with Kim Kardashian © WireImage
She was part of the family

Sophia was accepted into the family and had a good relationship with Caitlyn's daughters, daughters Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, who she shares with her ex-wife, Kris. 

"I'm on good terms with all the family, but I'm closest with Kris, Kim, Kylie and Kendall," Sophia added to the outlet. 

caitlyn jenner sophia© Photo: Getty Images
They lived together

Sophia's accident comes almost a decade after Caitlyn was involved in a fatal crash while driving on the PCH. 

Four cars were involved and Kim Howe died. Caitlyn was not charged in the accident but it was determined that she had been driving too fast. 

