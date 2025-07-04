Caitlyn Jenner's close friend Sophia Hutchins dead at 29

Sophia Hutchins has died in an ATV accident at the age of 29.

Caitlyn Jenner's friend and manager was riding in Malibu on July 2 when she collided with a car.

Sophia plunged down a cliff near the reality star's home.

TMZ reported that the two people in the car were not injured, but that first responders pronounced Sophia dead at the scene.

Caitlyn has yet to comment on Sophia's death.

The pair had an incredibly close relationship and she called Caitlyn her inspiration for coming out as transgender.

She moved into Cailtyn's home in 2017 and took on her role as manager, stepping into Kris Jenner's former position.

While they co-habited, Sophia told The New York Times that they were never romantically involved.

"Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship," she said.

Sophia was accepted into the family and had a good relationship with Caitlyn's daughters, daughters Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, who she shares with her ex-wife, Kris.

"I'm on good terms with all the family, but I'm closest with Kris, Kim, Kylie and Kendall," Sophia added to the outlet.

Sophia's accident comes almost a decade after Caitlyn was involved in a fatal crash while driving on the PCH.

Four cars were involved and Kim Howe died. Caitlyn was not charged in the accident but it was determined that she had been driving too fast.