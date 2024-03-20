Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton's death happened 'so quickly', her daughter Natalie reveals in heartwrenching tribute

The entertainment world is in mourning following the news of Karen Houghton's passing at the age of 65. Karen, who was Kris Jenner's sister and preferred a life away from the glare of the spotlight, passed away in San Marcos, California.

She was known to have pursued a career as a part-time nurse and writer, embodying a spirit of care and creativity distinct from the public personas of her family.

Karen's daughter, Natalie Zettel, is grappling with the loss of her mother at the young age of 26, an age she shares with her cousin, Kylie Jenner, highlighting the poignant timing of this family tragedy.

In the wake of this sorrowful event, Natalie turned to Instagram to share her grief and memories of her mother.

Her post was an emotional collage of throwback photos that not only celebrated Karen's life but also underscored the strong family resemblance between Karen and her sister Kris.

The selected images offered a window into Karen's past, featuring moments with their mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, and snapshots capturing the essence of Karen's personality and the joy she brought to those around her.

Natalie's message to her mother was a poignant reflection of their bond: "Dear Mommy, I can’t believe you're gone. This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time."

She expressed her profound sense of loss and admiration, describing Karen as her "best friend," "my everything," and "the best mother a daughter could ever ask for."

"And I don’t know how to go on without you."It all happened so quickly & I wasn’t ready for you to go.”

The Instagram tribute also included touching photographs that spanned generations, from a tender image of Natalie as a newborn resting on her mother's chest to joyful moments of Karen dressed in Halloween costumes.

Each image was a testament to the life Karen led, filled with love, laughter, and the companionship of her beloved pets.

Karen's passing on March 18th, 2024, has been met with an outpouring of love and remembrance, though the details of her death remain private, with natural causes suspected by officials.

In response to this heartbreaking loss, Kris Jenner shared her own tribute to her sister on Instagram. Her post was a collection of memories and a heartfelt message that conveyed the depth of her grief: "It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly."

Kris's tribute continued to reflect on Karen's character, highlighting her beauty, kindness, and sense of humor.

She acknowledged the profound impact Karen had on their family, especially on MJ and Natalie, and expressed a heartfelt prayer for strength and guidance during this challenging time.

