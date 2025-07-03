Kill Bill star Michael Madsen dies aged 67 — cause of death revealed

Michael Madsen, an actor best known for his work in several Quentin Tarantino classics, has passed away at the age of 67.

The star was found unresponsive in his Malibu home on Thursday, July 3, and when emergency services arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

A statement from the Los Angeles sheriff to NBC Los Angeles confirms that the actor died of natural causes, specifically cardiac arrest, with no foul play suspected.

His representatives confirmed the news in a statement to the outlet as well, saying a 911 call was placed when he was found at his home.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films 'Resurrection Road,' 'Concessions' and 'Cookbook for Southern Housewives,' and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez said.

"Michael was also preparing to release a new book called 'Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems,' currently being edited."

It concluded: "Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

The star's mother is filmmaker and poet Elaine Madsen, while his sister is fellow actress Virginia Madsen, currently 63, best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in the 2004 film Sideways.

Madsen made his film debut in 1982, first earning notices for a small role in the following year's WarGames. A decade later, he began earning acclaim with his very first of several collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, beginning with 1992's Reservoir Dogs, his feature-length directorial debut.

His other Quentin films include playing one of the antagonists, Budd, in the Kill Bill franchise, 2015's The Hateful Eight, and 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His other most notable film credits include The Natural (1984), Thelma & Louise (1991), Donnie Brasco (1997), Die Another Day (2002) and Sin City (2005).

He had four films currently in production, namely A Corpse in Kensington, Saturday at the Starlight, The Witching Hour, and Legend of the White Dragon. He has appeared in several TV shows over the years and has voiced characters in prominent video games as well.

Madsen was married three times: from 1984-88, he was married to Georganne LaPiere, the half-sister of Cher; from 1991-95, he was married to Jeannine Bisignano; and in 1996, he married DeAnna Morgan, who survives him now.

Madsen welcomed six children during his lifetime, including a daughter named Jessica with Dana Hechling in 1979, two sons with Jeannine, both of whom are now actors, and three sons with DeAnna. Tragically, his youngest son Hudson committed suicide in 2022.

His older son with Jeannine, Christian, now 35, is an actor as well, appearing in films like Palo Alto (2013) and Divergent (2014), plus playing a recurring role in the TV series The Family Business.