Diogo Jota's staggering net worth he leaves behind for wife and 3 kids after tragic death

Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, sadly died on 3 July in a car accident. The incident was made even more tragic as it came just days after Diogo had married childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso.

Not only did the crash leave Rute widowed, but it also left the football star's three children without a father. During their relationship, the couple shared two sons, Denis and Duarte and a daughter, whose name hadn't been made public. The young girl was born in November 2024, months before her father's death.

Diogo was a star on the football pitch and was a part of Liverpool's Premier League winning team for the 2024-2025 season. The trophy was the fourth that Diogo had won with the club and came just two months before his death.

© UEFA via Getty Images Diogo won many championships during his life

As a result of his talents, the star has left behind quite the fortune for his family. Read on for all you need to know…

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the striker was worth £13 million at the time of his death. Diogo had a reported salary of £5 million, and he was allowed an extra £1.4 million in bonuses depending on performance.

Alongside this, the star was earning an extra £1 million through brand sponsorship deals with major companies including Nike and EA Sports.

© UEFA via Getty Images The star's footballing career earned him millions

Away from football, Diogo was also involved in e-sports and the star was also making a fortune through this endeavour. It's believed that he earned around £2 million through competitive gaming and its associated investments.

The footballing ace made several rise investments during his career, and he had a £2 million luxury villa in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon. He also owned several luxury cars that carried a hefty price tag.

Death

Diogo died in a car accident alongside his brother after a tyre reportedly blew out as he was driving.

Taking to social media, Portugal's prime minister, Luís Montenegro, wrote: "The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports."

© Getty Images The Prince of Wales was among those who shared a tribute

Liverpool Football Club said they are "devastated" by the death of Jota. In a statement, the club said: "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support."

© Anadolu via Getty Images Flowers and floral tributes are laid at Anfield Stadium

Also paying tribute was Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who wrote on Instagram: "Doesn't make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."