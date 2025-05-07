How Cheryl will keep Liam Payne's £24 million safe for son Bear

The world was rocked last year when Liam Payne tragically died at the age of 31 after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires.

As the late singer died without a will, his estate and fortune, which has been valued at around £24.3 million, have been left to his son Bear, with the youngster's mother, Cheryl, acting as an administrator for the fortune. Richard Mark Bray, a music industry lawyer, has also been given an administrator role, according to court documents.

Under UK rules of intestacy, a person's spouse has the first claim to money after someone's death. They are then followed by a person's child, and as Cheryl and Liam never married, the money would therefore be Bear's.

© Instagram Liam's son will inherit the late star's fortune

It's unclear how Cheryl will preserve the fortune, however, the 41-year-old could put the money into a trust fund for her young son.

Liam's death

On 16 October 2024, Liam fell from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Authorities responded to an emergency call at the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the leafy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentine capital. Ambulance workers later confirmed the singer's death after finding him in an interior patio of the hotel.

© Getty Liam was 31 when he died

Liam's cause of death was confirmed as multiple traumas that led to internal and external haemorrhage.

Early toxicology reports from the investigation confirmed the presence of several substances in Liam's system, including cocaine, benzodiazepines, crack cocaine, and the recreational drug known as 'pink cocaine.'

© Kevin Mazur The late singer was mourned by dozens of fans

The late star's funeral was held on 20 November in the Home Counties, with family, friends and Cheryl among those paying tribute. The singer's former bandmates – Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson – were all in attendance.

In a joint statement at the time of Liam's death, One Direction said: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

© Getty Friends and family attended Liam's funeral

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."