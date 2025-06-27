Dukes Of Hazzard TV star passes away aged 79

Rick Hurst, the actor best known for his role as Deputy Cletus Hogg on the iconic television series The Dukes of Hazzard, has passed away at the age of 79. His death was confirmed on June 26, 2025, by Cooter's Place, a museum dedicated to the show, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born Richard Douglas Hurst on January 1, 1946, in Houston, Texas, Rick pursued a passion for acting that led him to earn a Bachelor of Arts from Tulane University in 1968 and a Master of Fine Arts from Temple University in 1970. His early career included appearances on popular television shows such as The Doris Day Show, Sanford and Son, and The Partridge Family.

Rick's most memorable role came in 1979 when he joined The Dukes of Hazzard as Cletus Hogg, the bumbling yet endearing cousin of the show's antagonist, Boss Hogg. Initially appearing in a recurring capacity, Rick's character became a series regular during the third and fourth seasons when actor Sonny Shroyer, who played Deputy Enos Strate, left to star in a spin-off series. Rick's portrayal of Cletus brought warmth and humor to the show, endearing him to fans across the country.

© CBS via Getty Images Rick Hurst (as Cletus)

Beyond The Dukes of Hazzard, Rick showcased his versatility as an actor with roles in various television series, including MASH*, Happy Days, Little House on the Prairie, and Murder, She Wrote. He also appeared in films such as The Karate Kid Part III, Steel Magnolias, and In the Line of Fire.

Rick's commitment to his craft extended to the stage, and he remained active in the entertainment industry for over four decades. He was also a familiar face at fan conventions and events celebrating The Dukes of Hazzard, often appearing at Cooter's Place to connect with admirers of the show.

© Getty Images Coy Duke smiles as Vance Duke is dragged out of the 'General Lee' by Jefferson Davis 'Boss' Hogg in a publicity still from the television series 'The Dukes of Hazzard

In his personal life, Rick was married to Candace Kaniecki, with whom he had a son, Ryan Hurst. Ryan followed in his father's footsteps, establishing a successful acting career with notable roles in Remember the Titans and Sons of Anarchy.

Tributes have poured in from Rick's colleagues and fans. John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, expressed his sorrow on social media: "I just this moment heard about the passing of dear Rick Hurst, a.k.a. Cletus Hogg. You were a remarkable force for humanity, sanity, and comedy, my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it. We'll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again! Love you. John."

© CBS via Getty Images Pictured from left is James Best (as Rosco P. Coltrane), Rick Hurst (as Deputy Cletus Hogg),Tom Wopat (as Luke Duke), Catherine Bach (as Daisy Duke), John Schneider (as Bo Duke), Ben Jones (as Cooter Davenport)

Ben Jones, who portrayed Cooter Davenport on the show and owns Cooter's Place, shared his heartfelt memories: "It doesn't seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon. When something so unexpected happens, it is 'harder to process,' as the current expression goes. I have known Rick for over 45 years, and there wasn't a minute of that time that he didn't leave me smiling or laughing. Sure, he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas. He was a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague."Rest i