Nip/Tuck star tragically dies aged 56

Julian McMahon's tragic passing at 56 has sent ripples through the entertainment industry, as tributes pour in for the acclaimed Australian-American actor.

Julian, who rose to international fame in the early 2000s with his lead role as Dr. Christian Troy in the Emmy-winning series Nip/Tuck, died earlier this week following a private battle with cancer. His wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement released on Friday, calling him a man who brought "joy into as many lives as possible."

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," Kelly said. "We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

© WireImage Julian McMahon, Joely Richardson and Dylan Walsh during "Nip/Tuck" Season Two Premiere

Julian was last seen publicly in March, promoting his final film The Surfer alongside Nicolas Cage at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. Though visibly frail, he was reportedly in good spirits, engaging warmly with fans and media alike.

The Sydney-born actor was no stranger to the spotlight. As the only son of former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon, Julian grew up in the public eye. Yet, he forged a unique path in the entertainment industry, beginning with a breakout role on Australian soap Home and Away before transitioning to a successful Hollywood career.

© WireImage Julian McMahon and wife Kelly Paniagua

Reflecting on his childhood in a 2018 interview, Julian noted, "My dad was born in 1908. That's a very different time to what it was when he was raising me. He must have gone through a strange misunderstanding of how you were parented in 1908 versus how you parent in 1972."

Julian's international breakthrough came with roles in Profiler and Charmed, where his portrayal of the enigmatic Cole Turner garnered a cult following. He then cemented his status as a household name in Nip/Tuck, playing a charismatic yet deeply flawed plastic surgeon opposite Dylan Walsh. The series ran for six seasons and earned Julian a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

His career continued with major roles in the Marvel franchise, playing the villainous Dr. Doom in Fantastic Four (2005) and its sequel, and in films such as Premonition (2007) alongside Sandra Bullock. Most recently, Julian starred as FBI agent Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted, a role he led from 2020 until his departure in 2022.

© Getty Images The star played Victor Von Doom in Fantastic Four

Throughout his three-decade-long career, Julian was known for his professionalism and versatility. Friends and colleagues remember him as generous, warm, and deeply passionate about his craft.

Julian and Kelly, whom he married in a private Lake Tahoe ceremony in 2014, had been together for over a decade. Kelly described their life together as "filled with love, laughter, and shared purpose." Julian was previously married to actress Brooke Burns, with whom he shared a daughter, Madison Elizabeth, now 25. His first marriage was to singer and TV personality Dannii Minogue in the 1990s.

© Getty Images Kelly wrote a loving tribute to her late husband

Kelly's tribute continued: "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

In recent years, Julian kept his health battle private, continuing to work and travel, often alongside Kelly. His final months were spent quietly, supported by his family and closest friends.