Roger Federer steals the spotlight as he returns to Centre Court with wife Mirka for Day 8 of Wimbledon

As the second week of Wimbledon kicks off, Day 8 welcomed a fresh wave of famous faces to SW19, proving that the allure of world-class tennis and quintessential British summer style remains as strong as ever.
Making a much-celebrated return to Centre Court was none other than tennis legend Roger Federer, joined by his elegant wife Mirka. The crowd buzzed with excitement as the eight-time Wimbledon champion took his seat, receiving a warm welcome from fans and fellow guests alike.
Though retired from competition, Roger's presence reminded everyone of his legacy and connection to the All England Club.
Also adding star power to the day's guest list were comedian Michael McIntyre and national treasure Sir Lenny Henry, both bringing their trademark charm to the All England Club.
See who else turned up for Day 8 of Wimbledon...
1/7
Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive in the Royal Box of Centre Court ahead of the men's singles fourth round tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Novak Djokovic on the eighth day of Wimbledon.
2/7
The Princess of Wales's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were seen at Wimbledon on Monday. They both looked stylish as they arrived at the SW19 tournament. They are the first members of Kate’s family to attend this year, but definitely not the last, as the family are big tennis fans.
3/7
Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin looked relaxed and in great spirits as they took in the day's play.
4/7
Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan and her husband, former rugby star Kenny Logan, also made a stylish appearance.
5/7
Damian Lewis made a suave appearance at Wimbledon on Day 8, wearing an off-white jacket and pale coloured trousers.
6/7
Ellie Bamber brought a touch of elegance, turning heads with her chic summer look.
7/7
Michael McIntyre and wife Kitty brought their signature charm to Centre Court, enjoying a sun-soaked Day 8 at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts
1. A lot of tennis balls
Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce.
2. Strawberries and cream
Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament.
3. Rufus the Hawk
Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition.
4. Prize money
The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.
5. Longest match in history
In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.
