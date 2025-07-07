Roger Federer steals the spotlight as he returns to Centre Court with wife Mirka for Day 8 of Wimbledon

As the second week of Wimbledon kicks off, Day 8 welcomed a fresh wave of famous faces to SW19, proving that the allure of world-class tennis and quintessential British summer style remains as strong as ever.

Making a much-celebrated return to Centre Court was none other than tennis legend Roger Federer, joined by his elegant wife Mirka. The crowd buzzed with excitement as the eight-time Wimbledon champion took his seat, receiving a warm welcome from fans and fellow guests alike.

Though retired from competition, Roger's presence reminded everyone of his legacy and connection to the All England Club.

Among those spotted soaking up the action on a sun-drenched Centre Court were the Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who took their seats in the Royal Box.

Also adding star power to the day's guest list were comedian Michael McIntyre and national treasure Sir Lenny Henry, both bringing their trademark charm to the All England Club.

See who else turned up for Day 8 of Wimbledon...

1/ 7 © Getty Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive in the Royal Box of Centre Court ahead of the men's singles fourth round tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Novak Djokovic on the eighth day of Wimbledon.



2/ 7 © WireImage The Princess of Wales's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were seen at Wimbledon on Monday. They both looked stylish as they arrived at the SW19 tournament. They are the first members of Kate’s family to attend this year, but definitely not the last, as the family are big tennis fans.





3/ 7 © Getty Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin looked relaxed and in great spirits as they took in the day's play.



4/ 7 © Getty Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan and her husband, former rugby star Kenny Logan, also made a stylish appearance.



5/ 7 © Getty Damian Lewis made a suave appearance at Wimbledon on Day 8, wearing an off-white jacket and pale coloured trousers.



6/ 7 Ellie Bamber brought a touch of elegance, turning heads with her chic summer look.



7/ 7 © Getty Michael McIntyre and wife Kitty brought their signature charm to Centre Court, enjoying a sun-soaked Day 8 at Wimbledon.

