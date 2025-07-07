King Frederik makes low-key appearance abroad without Queen Mary

King Frederik put in a low-key appearance at Wimbledon over the week as he took a break from his royal duties.

The Danish monarch, 57, was spotted on No. 1 Court at the tennis tournament as he watched the match between Chile's Nicolas Jarry and Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Frederik sported a grey suit, a white shirt and a grey and a pink striped tie for his appearance, but he was not accompanied by his wife, Queen Mary.

The couple are both said to be fans of the sport, with Australian-born Mary seen picking up a tennis racket on several occasions over the years.

According to the Danish royal family's calendar, the king is on holiday until 13 July, with his son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, acting as a regent in his father's absence.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Crown Prince Christian is currently acting as regent

Mary currently has no engagements in her diary, so it's likely that the couple are taking some time away from the public eye until their annual summer retreat to Gråsten Palace in South Jutland.

In August, Frederik and Mary will also embark on a royal tour around some of Denmark's municipalities onboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

Last appearance together

The king and queen stepped out last week to attend a dinner and ceremony at Aarhus Town Hall to mark Denmark's takeover of the EU presidency.

King Frederik donned a smart suit for the occasion, while Queen Mary cut an elegant figure in a red Max Mara jumpsuit in a nod to the Danish flag.

© Getty Images The Danish royals dressed up for an event at Aarhus City Hall

The EU presidency rotates between the member states, and Denmark is now taking over the presidency of the Council for a six month period.

On Friday, the monarch also tried his hand at a number of activities as he attended the DGI National Convention 2025 in Vejle, which is Denmark's largest sports festival, held every four years.

