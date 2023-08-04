Roger Federer talks sitting next to Princess Kate at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales had a very special guest sitting next to her in the royal box for one of her appearances at Wimbledon last month.

Kate, 41, was joined by eight-time champion Roger Federer on day two of the tennis tournament.

She joined the crowd as they gave the Swiss star a standing ovation as he was introduced on Centre Court.

And now Roger has revealed what his day out was like with the royal mum-of-three.

The 41-year-old, who retired from the sport in 2022, told The New York Times: "It was so fun sitting next to Princess Catherine. I know her quite well. She is an avid tennis fan, and she plays herself."

And he also shared what it was like to sit in the royal box.

"Sometimes we have to be careful we don't speak too much. You can talk, and then it’s super-quiet, and then you have to applaud," he said.

Ahead of the Wimbledon 2023 tournament, Kate played doubles with the tennis legend, in a film released to highlight the work of the Ball Boys and Girls. Take a look at the royal's skills in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate shows off impressive tennis skills

The Princess, who has been patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) since 2016, has been a regular at the SW19 tournament since before her marriage to Prince William.

She even reportedly had tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham, when the family lived at Kensington Palace.

© Getty Kate joined with the standing ovation for Roger

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Princess Kate appeared alongside Roger Federer to shine a light on Ball Boys and Girls at The Championships

Kate's friendship with Roger also goes way back, with the tennis champion attending Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in May 2017.

© Getty Roger and his wife, Mirka, at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017

Roger also previously revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child, Prince George, has had a one-to-one tennis lesson with him while visiting the family home, saying: "At that stage it's all about just touching the ball, it's already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents at the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novac Djokovic.

© Getty The young royals appeared to celebrate Carlos Alcaraz's win

The royal youngsters were just as animated as William and Kate during the nail-biting five set match, which saw Carlos take home the trophy.

There was even a moment when Charlotte appeared to be overcome with shyness as the royals met the Wimbledon champion backstage.