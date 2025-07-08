Inside Denise Richards' net worth as estranged husband divulges spending habits amid divorce

Denise Richards is facing much of the downsides of going through a public divorce.

On Monday, July 7, the Wild Things actress' (now estranged) husband Aaron Phypers, who she married in 2018, filed for divorce.

The business owner, who started dating the reality star in June 2017, listed their date of separation as July 4, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

© Getty Images Denise and Aaron's last major red carpet appearance was on May 17

Now, as their divorce proceedings move forward, details about Denise's income and spending habits have been unveiled through court documents.

As part of his divorce petition, Aaron — who was previously married to Desperate Housewives alum Nicollette Sheridan from 2015 to 2018 — disclosed that Denise earns more than $250,000 per month via her OnlyFans account, TV appearances and brand deals, about $3 million a year.

The documents further stated that her monthly expenses — including home expenditures, bills, childcare, groceries and more — add up to approximately $105,000, with $25,000 of it going to food, $20,000 going to clothes, and $18,000 to rent.

© Tommaso Boddi The former couple with Denise's daughter Eloise in 2023

Meanwhile, Aaron further shared that he has not made any income since closing down his business last year, wellness company Quantum 360 Club in Malibu, where he and Denise first met.

So what is Denise's net worth? Reports on the number are mixed, with some predicting it to be around $6 million while others list it as $12 million.

© Instagram Denise and her eldest Sammi

Denise has been in the entertainment industry since around 1989, when she was 18, and started working as a model before making her first screen appearance in a 1990 episode of the TV show Life Goes On.

This is her second divorce; she was famously married to Charlie Sheen from 2001 to 2006, and they share two daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, who are currently estranged. She is also a mom to daughter Eloise, 13, who she adopted in 2011, and who in 2016 was diagnosed with a chromosomal disorder, a deletion in chromosome 8.

© Getty Denise with her youngest Lola on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Per People, a March episode of Denise and Aaron's new reality TV show Wild Things captured her declaring she would never get divorced again. "It's not easy being married to me," she said, as Aaron added: "It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I'm done."

Denise maintained: "Yeah, I'm never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna [expletive] get divorced," and Aaron emphasized: "We'll just have different homes or something. But we're not gonna hate each other."