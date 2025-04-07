Denise Richard and Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami lists all the cosmetic surgery she's ever done

In an industry that often prizes perfection but rarely offers transparency, Sami Sheen is taking a refreshingly honest approach to beauty, and fans are listening.

The 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, and rising star in her own right, captured attention after taking to TikTok over the weekend to share a no-holds-barred account of her cosmetic journey.

Sitting confidently in a camouflage tee, her platinum blonde locks framing her face, Sami addressed her 127,000 followers with poise.

Sami Sheen wanted a bigger chest like her mom

"Apparently I’ve pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job," she began cheekily. "So I figured I would piss off even more people by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done"”

In an age when filters and retouching rule social media, Sami’s willingness to pull back the curtain was met with praise — and more than a little curiosity.

© Instagram Sami Sheen showed off her new nose after surgery

At the top of her list? Lip fillers. "I started getting lip filler when I was 18," she revealed. "I touch them up about once a year." Her look, with its unmistakable pout and striking bone structure, has long sparked speculation, and Sami wasted no time addressing the whispers.

Next came her experience with Botox, a journey that was, as she candidly admitted, less successful. "I got Botox in my forehead and I hated it," she said. "I actually got it to lift my eyebrows up like this,” she added, raising them playfully, “but it did the complete opposite."

© Instagram Photo shared by Denise Richards on Instagram featuring her daughter Sami Sheen.

Sami explained: "I was one of the rare people… it weighed my whole face down. It looked horrible, so I let it dissolve naturally and I’ve never gotten it since."

What followed was an exploration into non-surgical nose contouring. "After that I discovered nose filler. So I did that in the tip of my nose and the bridge to try to make it more straight and lifted," she explained. But while the results offered some improvement, it wasn’t quite enough."It worked a tiny bit, but I just needed a rhinoplasty," she said matter-of-factly. "So I got that done twice."

Sami’s tone throughout the clip was confident and unapologetic. There was no shame, no ducking behind vague euphemisms.

© Snapchat Sami Sheen revealed her incision markings before surgery

She has spoken before about how she’s used platforms like OnlyFans to fund her procedures, something she elaborated on during her appearance on her new family reality series Wild Things — which co-stars her mother Denise and younger sister Lola Sheen, 19.

"High school was very hard," Sami confessed on the show, which premiered earlier this spring. "I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say that I looked like my dad." She also recalled a recent moment that left her feeling stung. "I actually got a comment the other day from somebody saying, ‘You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.'"

It was that sense of comparison — something the children of famous parents often face — that, Sami revealed, partly inspired her to take ownership of her image.

She then turned her focus to another major milestone: her breast augmentation. "Next, I finally got the big procedure — I got the girls done,” she said with a smile. “They’re finally fully dropped and settled in."

But true to form, Sami didn’t stop there. "I feel like I could’ve gone bigger and I really wish I went bigger," she admitted. "When the time comes to get them redone, I’m definitely going bigger. I think I’m gonna go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural."

Her fans were also intrigued by her commentary on veneers — a choice that was, in her own words, the most painful. "That was the worst process ever," she said. "Good thing they don’t need to be fixed for another 20 years. Let’s hope they last that long because I never want to experience that ever again."

The video quickly racked up views, with many praising Sami’s frankness and confidence in a world where beauty standards are constantly shifting. She closed her list with one final reminder: "In August I got my nose done. That’s everything."