Jeff Bezos' ex MacKenzie Scott: what has she done with her billion-dollar wealth and who has she dated since their split?

Jeff Bezos, since his 2019 divorce from MacKenzie Scott, has become a version of himself that is no longer the press-shy, if meek, billionaire CEO of Amazon he once was, but one that – as still a billionaire but no longer CEO – embraces the glitz, glam, and the PR, of his celeb status.

These days, the business magnate, who is currently engaged to former entertainment reporter Lauren Sánchez, doesn't shy away from a red carpet or hang outs with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kris Kenner, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and more.

In contrast, his ex-wife, despite her own billionaire status, has continued to shy away from the public eye since their split, and has focused on donating much of the wealth she continues to acquire from her shares in her ex-husband's retail conglomerate and beyond. Below, a look into the philanthropist's life post-Bezos, from her fortune to her love life.

How long were Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott together?

Jeff, 59, and MacKenzie (née Tuttle), 53, met after her graduation from Princeton, when she was applying to work at investment management firm D.E. Shaw in New York City, and her future husband was the first person to interview her.

They tied the knot in 1993, having gotten engaged three months after their first date, married within six. They eventually moved to Seattle, where they founded Amazon. They were together for 25 years.

© Getty Jeff and MacKenzie started Amazon together the year after their wedding

Do Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott have kids?

The former couple have four children, three sons and a daughter, who they raised in Seattle. The doting parents are fiercely private about their children, and though they have been pictured together as a family in the past, only their oldest son's name, Preston, is publicly known, and that he was born in 2000.

They've kept the names and birthdays of their remaining three children private, and it is only public knowledge that their daughter was adopted from China.

© Getty The former couple keep the identity of their former children private

What is MacKenzie Scott's net worth?

MacKenzie was by her ex-husband's side through the creation and stratospheric growth of Amazon, and today, according to Forbes, she has a net worth of $39.1 billion; Jeff's stands at $165.3 billion.

Amazon today reportedly has a market value of over $1 trillion – their revenue as of 2022 was $514 billion – and MacKenzie, as part of her divorce settlement from Jeff, received a 4% stake in the company.

© Getty Jeff founded Amazon initially as an online marketplace for books from his home in Seattle with MacKenzie

What does MacKenzie Scott do?

MacKenzie works both as a writer and philanthropist. In 2005, she wrote her debut novel The Testing of Luther Albright, and in 2013 she published her second novel, titled Traps.

After her 2019 divorce, MacKenzie signed the Giving Pledge, which she established herself, a promise to donate at least half of her wealth in the course of her lifetime. In its website Yield Giving, it states: "Our network of staff and advisors has yielded over $14 billion to 1,600+ non-profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others."

© Getty The former couple's last public appearance together was in 2018, and MacKenzie has not made any major public appearances herself since

Who has MacKenzie Scott dated after her divorce from Jeff Bezos?

After her 2019 split from Jeff, MacKenzie revealed in March 2021 that she married Seattle high school science teacher Dan Jewett, however she filed for divorce in September 2022, and it was finalized in 2023.

