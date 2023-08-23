Halle Berry has to pay staggering sum to ex Olivier Martinez as they finalize divorce eight years post-split

The Catwoman actress and the French actor tied the knot in 2013

Halle Berry and ex Olivier Martinez, ten years after they first got married and eight after they split, have just now finalized their divorce.

The former couple first met on the set of Dark Tide back in 2010, and share a son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, who is nine years old.

Despite having split in 2015 – and Halle is currently in a relationship with Van Hunt – the two had a years-long court battle over their divorce, more specifically concerning child support and custody over their son.

TMZ now reports that according to new court documents filed in L.A. County Superior Court, the two have finally finalized their divorce, and have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Maceo.

Halle – who is no stranger to child support and custody disagreements thanks to her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, who she shares daughter Nahla with – has reportedly landed on a similar child support agreement to that she has with Gabriel.

TMZ reports she'll have to pay Olivier $8,000 a month – her initial monthly payment to Gabriel was $16,000, though now it's also $8k – and also similar to her agreement with her ex-boyfriend, she'll have to pay an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million.

More to come.