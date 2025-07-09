Christian Horner's eye-watering 9-figure net worth with wife Geri Halliwell amid 'sacking' reports

Christian Horner has reportedly been sacked by his Red Bull Formula 1 team after 20 years as team principal.

Geri Halliwell-Horner's husband, 51, had held the position since 2005. It's also been reported that Laurent Mekies (principal of sister team Racing Bulls) will replace Christian with immediate effect.

Christian's reported dismissal comes 17 months after he was accused by a female colleague of "inappropriate behaviour".

He was twice cleared of the claims by the team's parent company, Red Bull GmBH. The female complainant was suspended on full pay, and an appeal by the complainant was also later dismissed. Christian denied the accusations throughout.

The news was confirmed in a statement from a spokesperson for Red Bull GmbH. It read: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Shared fortune

Christian, who tied the knot with Geri in May 2015, has built up an impressive net worth over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former racing driver is worth a whopping $50 million (£36.7 million).

He kicked off his career as a racing driver, became team principal of the GP2 Series team Arden Motorsports in 1999, and later took on the role of team principal of Red Bull Racing in 2005 - a gig which landed him a reported annual salary of £7.7 million.

According to The Times, Geri and her husband are estimated to be worth £440 million. The former Spice Girls' fortune can be attributed to her musical career, her acting roles, and her more recent venture – writing children's books.

The pair own numerous impressive properties, including two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. Their properties boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake and even their very own farm at their country estate near Banbury.