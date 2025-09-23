Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian Horner's heartache over cherished home

It's fair to say it's been a turbulent time for Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian Horner, after Christian was dramatically sacked from his position as the team principal for the Red Bull Formula 1 team. The decision came finally after 17 months of controversy when he was accused of "inappropriate behaviour" with a female colleague, but despite the grievance been dismissed, Christian was let go after 20 years of being in the role. It's not only Christian's career that has been plagued with troubles, as at home he and his wife Geri are battling with neighbours and the local authorities to seek planning permission for their beloved family home in the village of Marston St Lawrence near Banbury. Here's the latest…

The couple are currently in talks with West Northamptonshire District Council over major changes at their stunning countryside home. Their initial applications for modifications were met with backlash from locals, with concerns over the location and size of a horse walker that they wanted to add next to their property. Other changes that were submitted as part of the request included the addition of a pergola and a gazebo. It was reported by the MailOnline that work commenced on the pergola and a gazebo even before the plans had been approved.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Christian has been sacked and is no longer team principle

Approved plans

One of the plans that has already been approved was for the couple to transform one of the property's outbuildings into a garden room. It has been proposed that this space will also be used for working from home. The statement on the application explained: "This is to be used as a flexible space that can accommodate home working, wellness and leisure activities and by its definition a room to enjoy the garden as well as store garden furniture in the winter.

© Photo: Instagram The property already houses many animals and now Geri is looking to add a horse walker for her horses

"The refurbishment works include a new pitched roof in slate (to match the adjacent garage and the main house), new window openings and removal of an attached, redundant wall." No doubt Geri and Christian were delighted that this plan was granted. The approval read: "Overall, the development is considered to preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area and not result in harm to the setting of nearby listed buildings."

© Photo: Instagram Geri's home is so regal with stunning countryside views

Geri and Christian still await news on the rest of their plans so their lives are very much up in the air now. However, Geri has been putting on a brave face during the summer, posting social media updates of garden parties, concert outings ad award ceremonies. In June, Geri and Christian posed alongside Brad Pitt to celebrate the screening of F1 The Movie. Fans pointed out that Geri was leaning into Brad as she smiled for the camera and it even looked like they could be a couple. "Questioning who you’re actually married to…," joked one fan.