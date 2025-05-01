Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in skinny jeans as she puts on united front with husband Christian 

Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband, Christian Horner, were all smiles on Wednesday when they landed in Florida, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Dressed in her trademark head-to-toe white, the former Spice Girl beamed with joy as she landed in the sunshine state, sharing jokes with her husband and holding his arm as they exited the airport terminal.

While we're used to seeing 52-year-old Geri in sophisticated, tailored outfits, she proved she's just like us when it comes to her travel attire, rocking a casual ensemble of bright white skinny jeans (very Razorlight of her!) paired with on-trend 'dad' trainers and a flowing silky white vest.

She added a laidback white shirt on top of her outfit, with her iconic red hair left loose and lowkey. For a little variation on her trademark shade, Geri added a taupe cross-body bag.

The star famously only wears shades of cream and white, explaining to The Sunday Times last year that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

Geri's recent woes

Perhaps the reason behind the couple's cheery expressions is the fact that they're now thousands of miles from their Oxfordshire home, where they've been warring with neighbours once again.

The Daily Mail reported that horse lover Geri plans to build a 77ft horse walker at her Oxfordshire abode, with the £30,000 structure to be used to exercise her eight horses - all of whom are named after her solo hits. We'd love to meet 'Mi chico latino'!

In the latest of a series of complaints from the Halliwell-Horner neighbours, locals say the structure would obscure their view of 'mature trees'.

Other complaints included the location and size of the horse's new exercise area, as well as the increase to the curtilage of the property, light pollution, inadequate screening and no plans for relocation of items currently stored where the structure is proposed.

While they did not object to the structure itself, it was the location that bothered the neighbours.

The proposed addition is still being considered, with the objections likely a blow to Geri, who also faced backlash last year when she and Christian wanted to build a second pool, which locals said would be a "blot" on the landscape.

Here's hoping the couple can put their troubles aside while in Miami and concentrate on the racing, from which Christian famously made his millions.