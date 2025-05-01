Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in skinny jeans as she puts on united front with husband Christian
Subscribe
Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in skinny jeans as she puts on united front with husband Christian
Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and wife Geri Halliwell, English singer look on during day 4 of the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood on July 14, 2024 in Chichester, England© James Bearne,Getty

Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in skinny jeans as she puts on united front with husband Christian 

Christian Horner and Geri are in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband, Christian Horner, were all smiles on Wednesday when they landed in Florida, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Dressed in her trademark head-to-toe white, the former Spice Girl beamed with joy as she landed in the sunshine state, sharing jokes with her husband and holding his arm as they exited the airport terminal.

While we're used to seeing 52-year-old Geri in sophisticated, tailored outfits, she proved she's just like us when it comes to her travel attire, rocking a casual ensemble of bright white skinny jeans (very Razorlight of her!) paired with on-trend 'dad' trainers and a flowing silky white vest.

She added a laidback white shirt on top of her outfit, with her iconic red hair left loose and lowkey. For a little variation on her trademark shade, Geri added a taupe cross-body bag.

Geri Halliwell and husband Christian Horner look happy together as they arrive to Opa Locka Airport ahead of the 2025 Miami F1 Grand Prix© Backgrid/MEGA
Geri and Christian look so happy together

The star famously only wears shades of cream and white, explaining to The Sunday Times last year that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

Geri's recent woes

Perhaps the reason behind the couple's cheery expressions is the fact that they're now thousands of miles from their Oxfordshire home, where they've been warring with neighbours once again.

Geri Horner attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle© getty
Geri and Christian have been through a stressful time at home

The Daily Mail reported that horse lover Geri plans to build a 77ft horse walker at her Oxfordshire abode, with the £30,000 structure to be used to exercise her eight horses - all of whom are named after her solo hits. We'd love to meet 'Mi chico latino'!

In the latest of a series of complaints from the Halliwell-Horner neighbours, locals say the structure would obscure their view of 'mature trees'.

Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner with a black horse© Instagram
Geri and Christian want to expand their space for their horses

Other complaints included the location and size of the horse's new exercise area, as well as the increase to the curtilage of the property, light pollution, inadequate screening and no plans for relocation of items currently stored where the structure is proposed.

While they did not object to the structure itself, it was the location that bothered the neighbours.

Geri Halliwell-Horner in a white outfit© David Hartley/Shutterstock
Geri loves countryside life - but struggles with the locals

The proposed addition is still being considered, with the objections likely a blow to Geri, who also faced backlash last year when she and Christian wanted to build a second pool, which locals said would be a "blot" on the landscape.

Here's hoping the couple can put their troubles aside while in Miami and concentrate on the racing, from which Christian famously made his millions.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More