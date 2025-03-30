Geri Halliwell-Horner confirms husband Christian's adoption of Bluebell in surprising interview

Singer-turned-author Geri Halliwell-Horner has spoken candidly about her family life with her husband Christian Horner.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the former Spice Girl shared a rare update on her children, including her 18-year-old daughter Bluebell who is currently studying English literature.

© Getty Images Bluebell has been adopted by Geri's husband Christian Horner

"You know Bluebell is studying English literature," she said of her lookalike daughter. "She's brilliant at writing. I run things past her."

When asked whether it's a skill she's inherited from her father, the 52-year-old explained how her F1 husband Christian has adopted Bluebell, saying: "Her biological father, yes. Christian formally adopted her. It's public knowledge."

© Getty Images Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015

Geri welcomed her eldest daughter Bluebell with her screenwriter ex Sacha Gervasi, before meeting and marrying Christian. He was already a father to a daughter called Olivia, 11, with his ex Beverley Allen, and the pair went on to welcome their son Monty, now eight.

Elsewhere in the interview, the author touched on her relationship with Chrisitan, revealing how they can be quite "silly" behind the scenes.

Sharing a glimpse into some of the fun things they enjoy doing together, Geri spoke of their shared passion for walking the dogs, watching TV and playing games. "We'll find a TV series that we lock into," she said.

© Instagram The pair welcomed their son Monty in 2017

"I'll try my best not to watch it when he goes away. I waited for him before finishing Severance. We like playing games too. The other day, in the kitchen, we were playing 20 questions — you've got to guess what the object is. We're quite silly."

Take a look at their blended family in the video below...

Geri and Christian's love story

The loved-up pair have been together since February 2014. They got engaged in November that year and went on to walk down the aisle on 15 May 2015.

© Instagram The pair are keen horse racers

Surprisingly, the pair actually crossed paths on several occasions before they started dating. During a chat with The Telegraph in March 2023, Christian explained: "She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane. I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"

© Instagram Geri's home boasts its very own farm, housing donkeys, horses and chickens

But the false start didn't put him off and the pair went public with their relationship in March 2014.

They are now raising their blended brood at their homes in London and leafy Oxfordshire. Their rural bolthole boasts a number of impressive features including stables, a swimming pool and myriad pens for their many animals which include dogs, chickens, horses and miniature donkeys.