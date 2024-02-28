Christian Horner cleared of inappropriate behaviour in new statement

Christian Horner has been cleared of 'coercive behaviour' following an investigation into the Red Bull team principal.

The news was confirmed in a statement from a spokesperson for Red Bull GmbH. It read: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Christian will continue to oversee operations in Bahrain as Red Bull prepares for the opening race on 2 March after weeks of uncertainty following the initial allegations.

Geri Horner's husband was, according to The Guardian, at an F1 commission meeting when the inital statement was released. The publication also stated the father-of-two denied any wrongdoing.

"I am confident in the process, I am working with the process,” he said. “I deny absolutely any allegations that have been made against me," the publication stated he responded.

Christian has been the president of Red Bull GmbH since it began in 2005. He is currently both principal and chief executive.

Christian is married to former Spice Girl, Geri Horner. The pair tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their son, Monty in January 2017. Both Christian and Geri both have children from former relationships, Geri, her daughter Bluebell, and Christian, his daughter Olivia.