Keisha Buchanan and Leona Lewis steal the spotlight on Day 11 of Wimbledon

The stakes are sky-high on Day 11 at Wimbledon, the spotlight shifts to the women's singles semi-finals, a defining moment in this year's Championship.

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka returns to Centre Court in commanding form, set to face American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova in a much-anticipated rematch of their French Open fourth-round encounter last month.

On the other side of the draw, Poland's eighth seed Iga Świątek continues her impressive run on the Wimbledon grass, with her sights firmly set on reaching her first final at SW19. She'll face Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, who is making her debut in a Wimbledon semi-final and looking to make history of her own.

The iconic grounds welcomed a fresh wave of familiar faces, with stars from the worlds of royalty, entertainment and sport turning out for one of the most anticipated days of the tournament.

1/ 8 © Getty Leona Lewis looked radiant in a flowing white dress.



2/ 8 © Getty Keisha Buchanan embraced casual chic in a denim skirt and white striped shirt.



3/ 8 © Getty India Amarteifio stunned in an animal-print dress on Day 11 of Wimbledon.





4/ 8 © Getty Ashley Roberts opted for a chic tweed white number.



5/ 8 © Getty Sabrina Elba kept it effortlessly sophisticated in a pale polo shirt and crisp white trousers.



6/ 8 © Getty Pearl and Daisy Lowe made a lovely appearance.



7/ 8 © Getty Gemma Owen turned heads at Wimbledon in a chic black mini dress.



8/ 8 © Getty Lucy Boynton exuded vintage charm in a white ruffled midi dress, bringing a touch of romantic elegance to Wimbledon’s Centre Court scene.

