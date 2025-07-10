Keisha Buchanan and Leona Lewis steal the spotlight on Day 11 of Wimbledon

The stakes are sky-high on Day 11 at Wimbledon, the spotlight shifts to the women's singles semi-finals, a defining moment in this year's Championship.
World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka returns to Centre Court in commanding form, set to face American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova in a much-anticipated rematch of their French Open fourth-round encounter last month.
On the other side of the draw, Poland's eighth seed Iga Świątek continues her impressive run on the Wimbledon grass, with her sights firmly set on reaching her first final at SW19. She'll face Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, who is making her debut in a Wimbledon semi-final and looking to make history of her own.
The iconic grounds welcomed a fresh wave of familiar faces, with stars from the worlds of royalty, entertainment and sport turning out for one of the most anticipated days of the tournament.
1/8
Leona Lewis looked radiant in a flowing white dress.
2/8
Keisha Buchanan embraced casual chic in a denim skirt and white striped shirt.
3/8
India Amarteifio stunned in an animal-print dress on Day 11 of Wimbledon.
4/8
Ashley Roberts opted for a chic tweed white number.
5/8
Sabrina Elba kept it effortlessly sophisticated in a pale polo shirt and crisp white trousers.
6/8
Pearl and Daisy Lowe made a lovely appearance.
7/8
Gemma Owen turned heads at Wimbledon in a chic black mini dress.
8/8
Lucy Boynton exuded vintage charm in a white ruffled midi dress, bringing a touch of romantic elegance to Wimbledon’s Centre Court scene.
Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts
1. A lot of tennis balls
Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce.
2. Strawberries and cream
Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament.
3. Rufus the Hawk
Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition.
4. Prize money
The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.
5. Longest match in history
In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.
Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories