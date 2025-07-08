Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon Day 9: Sienna Miller and Katherine Jenkins lead the glamorous arrivals
split image showing katherine jenkins and sienna miller © Shutterstock

Sienna Miller and Katherine Jenkins lead the glamour on Day 9 of Wimbledon

The stars gathered on Centre Court for another day of jam-packed tennis action

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The quarter-finals are here! Wimbledon is well over the halfway mark, and the remaining athletes are now battling it out to be crowned champion.

While the tournament may be wrapping up, the sartorial wins are still coming thick and fast.

Keep scrolling to see which famous faces aced the glamour on day nine of The Championships…

sienna miller with boyfriend oli green at wimbledon© Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Alfie actress Sienna Miller resembled an English rose as she headed to SW19 with her boyfriend, Oli Green.

Dressed to impress, the former model donned a cottage-core mini dress from Alessandra Rich, complete with a rose design, ruffled details and a silky black bow.

katherine jenkins at wimbledon with husband © Getty Images

Katherine Jenkins

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins attended day nine with her husband Andrew Levitas. 

Embracing the rosy hues of summer, Katherine rocked a spellbinding Rebecca Vallance belted dress. 

Her frock, crafted from brocade fabric, featured soft puffed sleeves, a waist-cinching belt, metallic floral motifs and a sweeping A-line skirt. Candy pink perfection!

Richard E Grant in the royal box at wimbledon© James Marsh/Shutterstock

Richard E Grant

Withnail and I star Richard E Grant appeared in his element as he took his seat in the Royal Box. Embracing the sunshine, the actor donned a beige waistcoat and a smart white linen jacket. 

jodie foster in royal box at wimbledon© James Marsh/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Taxi Driver actress Jodie Foster was the epitome of elegance in a printed shirt dress which she teamed with glittering drop earrings and some statement black sunglasses.

jurrien timber at wimbledon© Getty Images

Jurrien Timber

Dutch professional footballer Jurrien Timber was all smiles as he posed against a leafy green backdrop peppered with pink and purple flowers. 

Looking suave, the football star looked smart in dark trousers, a white polo top and a pair of navy suede brogues.

harry brook at wimbledon © Getty Images

Harry Brook

English cricket player Harry Brook was oh-so dapper in a black ensemble featuring tailored trousers, a knitted polo top, leather shoes and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts

Media Image© AFP via Getty Images

1. A lot of tennis balls 

Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 

2. Strawberries and cream

Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 

3. Rufus the Hawk

Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 

4. Prize money 

The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.

5. Longest match in history

In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68. 

