Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling look loved-up as they join stars for Day 10 of Wimbledon

A slew of famous faces were once again out in full force on Wednesday for day ten of Wimbledon.
Amongst those stepping out in SW19 for a slice of tennis action were Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling. The pair looked loved-up as they posed for photos, exchanging a series of smitten glances.
Keep scrolling to discover which famous faces donned their glad rags for the sporting extravaganza.
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling
Peter and Harriet couldn't contain their joy as they walked through the gates of Wimbledon on day ten of the tournament.
For the special occasion, Princess Anne's son looked smart in beige chinos and a navy blazer, while NHS nurse Harriet rocked a stunning pale blue Esti set from Wiggy Kit.
She spruced up her look with a matching blue Aspinal of London bag, some FINLAY sunglasses and shoes from Penelope Chilvers.
For added sparkle, she rounded off her look with gold hoop earrings from Monica Vinader.
Queen Camilla
After touring the gardens at Windsor with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, Queen Camilla dashed across to Wimbledon.
Dressed to impress, Her Majesty wore a colourful midi dress emblazoned with a medley of animals including birds and elephants.
Princess Kate's Wimbledon Wardrobe
It's Wimbledon and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne has delved into Princess Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe and offered some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week.
Joe Alwyn
The Brutalist Actor Joe Alwyn looked dapper in head-to-toe cream as he made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon.
Exuding confidence, the star rocked a pair of linen trousers which he paired with a matching bomber jacket.
For added wow factor, he elevated his look with tortoiseshell sunglasses.
Ncuti Gatwa
Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was all smiles posing for snapshots ahead of the sporting action.
Looking happy and relaxed, the actor wore a navy knitted polo top and tailored, cream trousers. Sartorial perfection!
Luke Thompson
Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson debuted a bold new look on Wednesday!
Whilst the star is known for rocking a perfectly coiffed mane, Luke showed off a fresh, shaven look which almost had us doing a double-take.
Embracing the courtside glamour, the star wore a lemon-yellow suit, a white polo top and a pair of brown tassel loafers.
Hannah Waddingham
Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham was a vision in flaming red!
The star, who also attended the tournament last year, was seen rocking a scarlet halter neck shirt dress complete with a smart collar and a floaty skirt.
She ramped up the glamour with white peep-toe heels, a red leather bag and retro sunnies.
Cooper Koch
American actor Cooper Koch, who starred in the Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, was a vision in Ralph Lauren in the British capital.
He wore a double-breasted blazer in a chic cream hue, some matching cream trousers and a textured tie.
Hugh Grant
Actor Hugh Grant looked dapper in the Royal Box with his wife Anna Eberstein, who looked chic in a white outfit and Chanel sunglasses.
Katherine Grainger
Olympian Dame Katherine Grainger was also in the Royal Box on day ten of The Championships. Exuding elegance, she wore a hummingbird dress and a delicate pearl necklace.
Olivia Cooke
House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke looked picture-perfect in a caramel-hued trouser suit. She elevated her look with pointed tan heels and some gold earrings.
Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts
1. A lot of tennis balls
Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce.
2. Strawberries and cream
Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament.
3. Rufus the Hawk
Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition.
4. Prize money
The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.
5. Longest match in history
In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.