Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling look loved-up as they join stars for Day 10 of Wimbledon

A slew of famous faces were once again out in full force on Wednesday for day ten of Wimbledon.

Amongst those stepping out in SW19 for a slice of tennis action were Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling. The pair looked loved-up as they posed for photos, exchanging a series of smitten glances.

1/ 10 © Getty Images Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Peter and Harriet couldn't contain their joy as they walked through the gates of Wimbledon on day ten of the tournament. For the special occasion, Princess Anne's son looked smart in beige chinos and a navy blazer, while NHS nurse Harriet rocked a stunning pale blue Esti set from Wiggy Kit. She spruced up her look with a matching blue Aspinal of London bag, some FINLAY sunglasses and shoes from Penelope Chilvers. For added sparkle, she rounded off her look with gold hoop earrings from Monica Vinader.

2/ 10 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Queen Camilla After touring the gardens at Windsor with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, Queen Camilla dashed across to Wimbledon. Dressed to impress, Her Majesty wore a colourful midi dress emblazoned with a medley of animals including birds and elephants.



3/ 10 © Getty Images Joe Alwyn The Brutalist Actor Joe Alwyn looked dapper in head-to-toe cream as he made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon. Exuding confidence, the star rocked a pair of linen trousers which he paired with a matching bomber jacket. For added wow factor, he elevated his look with tortoiseshell sunglasses.



4/ 10 © Getty Images Ncuti Gatwa Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was all smiles posing for snapshots ahead of the sporting action. Looking happy and relaxed, the actor wore a navy knitted polo top and tailored, cream trousers. Sartorial perfection!





5/ 10 © Getty Images Luke Thompson Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson debuted a bold new look on Wednesday! Whilst the star is known for rocking a perfectly coiffed mane, Luke showed off a fresh, shaven look which almost had us doing a double-take. Embracing the courtside glamour, the star wore a lemon-yellow suit, a white polo top and a pair of brown tassel loafers.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham was a vision in flaming red! The star, who also attended the tournament last year, was seen rocking a scarlet halter neck shirt dress complete with a smart collar and a floaty skirt. She ramped up the glamour with white peep-toe heels, a red leather bag and retro sunnies.



7/ 10 © Getty Images Cooper Koch American actor Cooper Koch, who starred in the Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, was a vision in Ralph Lauren in the British capital. He wore a double-breasted blazer in a chic cream hue, some matching cream trousers and a textured tie.



8/ 10 © Getty Images Hugh Grant Actor Hugh Grant looked dapper in the Royal Box with his wife Anna Eberstein, who looked chic in a white outfit and Chanel sunglasses.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Katherine Grainger Olympian Dame Katherine Grainger was also in the Royal Box on day ten of The Championships. Exuding elegance, she wore a hummingbird dress and a delicate pearl necklace.

10/ 10 © Getty Images Olivia Cooke House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke looked picture-perfect in a caramel-hued trouser suit. She elevated her look with pointed tan heels and some gold earrings.