Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling look loved-up as they join stars for Day 10 of Wimbledon
Subscribe
Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling look loved-up as they join stars for Day 10 of Wimbledon
peter phillips with harriet sperling at wimbledon© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling look loved-up as they join stars for Day 10 of Wimbledon

Princess Anne's son Peter reportedly met Harriet at a sports event

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Share this:

A slew of famous faces were once again out in full force on Wednesday for day ten of Wimbledon.

Amongst those stepping out in SW19 for a slice of tennis action were Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling. The pair looked loved-up as they posed for photos, exchanging a series of smitten glances.

Keep scrolling to discover which famous faces donned their glad rags for the sporting extravaganza.

1/10

peter looking at harriet sperling whilst at wimbledon© Getty Images

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

Peter and Harriet couldn't contain their joy as they walked through the gates of Wimbledon on day ten of the tournament. 

For the special occasion, Princess Anne's son looked smart in beige chinos and a navy blazer, while NHS nurse Harriet rocked a stunning pale blue Esti set from Wiggy Kit.

She spruced up her look with a matching blue Aspinal of London bag, some FINLAY sunglasses and shoes from Penelope Chilvers. 

For added sparkle, she rounded off her look with gold hoop earrings from Monica Vinader.

2/10

queen camilla at wimbledon© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla

After touring the gardens at Windsor with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, Queen Camilla dashed across to Wimbledon. 

Dressed to impress, Her Majesty wore a colourful midi dress emblazoned with a medley of animals including birds and elephants.

Princess Kate's Wimbledon Wardrobe

Princess Kate wimbledon wardrobe© Getty Images

It's Wimbledon and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne has delved into Princess Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe and offered some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week.

3/10

joe alwyn in suit at wimbledon© Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

The Brutalist Actor Joe Alwyn looked dapper in head-to-toe cream as he made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon. 

Exuding confidence, the star rocked a pair of linen trousers which he paired with a matching bomber jacket. 

For added wow factor, he elevated his look with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

4/10

ncuti gatwa at wimbledon© Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was all smiles posing for snapshots ahead of the sporting action. 

Looking happy and relaxed, the actor wore a navy knitted polo top and tailored, cream trousers. Sartorial perfection!


5/10

luke thompson in suit at wimbledon© Getty Images

Luke Thompson

Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson debuted a bold new look on Wednesday! 

Whilst the star is known for rocking a perfectly coiffed mane, Luke showed off a fresh, shaven look which almost had us doing a double-take. 

Embracing the courtside glamour, the star wore a lemon-yellow suit, a white polo top and a pair of brown tassel loafers.

6/10

hannah waddingham in red dress at wimbledon© Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham was a vision in flaming red! 

The star, who also attended the tournament last year, was seen rocking a scarlet halter neck shirt dress complete with a smart collar and a floaty skirt. 

She ramped up the glamour with white peep-toe heels, a red leather bag and retro sunnies.

7/10

cooper koch at wimbledon in suit© Getty Images

Cooper Koch

American actor Cooper Koch, who starred in the Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, was a vision in Ralph Lauren in the British capital. 

He wore a double-breasted blazer in a chic cream hue, some matching cream trousers and a textured tie.  

8/10

hugh grant with wife Anna at Wimbledon© Getty Images

Hugh Grant

Actor Hugh Grant looked dapper in the Royal Box with his wife Anna Eberstein, who looked chic in a white outfit and Chanel sunglasses. 

9/10

Dame Katherine Grainger in royal box at wimbledon© Getty Images

Katherine Grainger

Olympian Dame Katherine Grainger was also in the Royal Box on day ten of The Championships. Exuding elegance, she wore a hummingbird dress and a delicate pearl necklace. 

10/10

olivia cooke in trouser suit at wimbledon© Getty Images

Olivia Cooke

House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke looked picture-perfect in a caramel-hued trouser suit. She elevated her look with pointed tan heels and some gold earrings. 

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts

Media Image© AFP via Getty Images

1. A lot of tennis balls 

Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 

2. Strawberries and cream

Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 

3. Rufus the Hawk

Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 

4. Prize money 

The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.

5. Longest match in history

In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68. 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More