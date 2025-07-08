Wimbledon hopeful Cameron Norrie's unexpected living situation

Wimbledon is heating up! The quarter-finals are underway, with the best of the best in the tennis world battling it out to be named champion.

On Tuesday, British hopeful Cameron Norrie will take on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the semi-finals. The 29-year-old currently has a world ranking of 61 and a British ranking of 3rd.

As the hotly anticipated match kicks off, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Cameron's private life, including his unexpected overseas living situation.

Where does Cameron Norrie live?

Cameron relocated from Southwest London to Monaco in November 2022, a few months after he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals.

© Instagram The athlete lives in Monaco

As per Tatler, Cameron owns an apartment in the teeny principality which he's since put his own stamp on. He commissioned American artist Gigi Collins to paint him a 'Backgammon in Monaco' oil-on-canvas, and has also enlisted the help of his girlfriend, Louise Jacobi, to purchase new furniture.

© Getty Images Cameron and Louise tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight

During an interview with The Telegraph in 2023, he said of his living situation: "A lot of players need time at home resting, but for me, I want to always do what's best for my tennis, so sometimes that's going to train in places and basing yourself around the best players in the world. Right now, that's Monaco."

© Getty Images Cameron celebrating after his fourth round match against Nicolas Jarry

While Monaco may seem like a surprising place to put down roots, Cameron's big move is logical when you consider how much training goes on behind the scenes.

During a chat with Country & Town House, he explained: "In London, the weather wasn't great for certain training blocks.

© Instagram Cameron's parents moved to London in 2022

"There are so many good players in Monaco and, in the clay season, you can go between the tournaments pretty easily. Then, obviously, the tax helps as well. But mainly the weather. You can play outside almost every day with great facilities and on great courts."

He went on to say: "It was a big move, but I'm feeling good about it. I love London and I'll go there for Wimbledon and the grass season, so it's not like it's permanent."

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

Family ties

Prior to relocating to Monaco, Cameron lived in leafy Putney. While he no longer appears to own a property in the British capital, Cameron still has ties to the city as it's home to his sister, Bronwen.

His parents also made the decision to up sticks and move from New Zealand to London in the summer of 2022.

Cameron's early life

The tennis ace was born in South Africa to a Scottish father and a Welsh mother. After they were forced to flee the country following a car-jacking, Cameron and his family relocated to New Zealand.

© Getty Images The British tennis star has lived in South Africa, New Zealand, the US, and London

"It was one of the best decisions we made in terms of space and where to bring up a family. If we had stayed in South Africa, I guess things might have worked out differently," he previously said.

He subsequently spent three years in London during his teens, studied abroad in the US, and later returned to London. He began representing Great Britain in 2013.