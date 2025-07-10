Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon star Amanda Anisimova found it 'unbearable' to be at tennis tournaments
Subscribe
Wimbledon star Amanda Anisimova found it 'unbearable' to be at tennis tournaments
Amanda Anisimova reacts while playing against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the 2025 Wimbledon quarter-final© Getty Images

Wimbledon semi-final star found it 'unbearable' to be at tennis tournaments

The current world No. 12 shared how her break from competitive tennis helped her to this point

By: Isabel Drugan
19 minutes ago
Share this:

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova is set to face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Day 11 of Wimbledon

The 23-year-old player, from New Jersey, is hoping to match her best-ever Grand Slam singles result, when she reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2019, aged just 17. 

But it hasn't been all smooth sailing for Amanda. In 2023, she took an indefinite break from tennis, having found it "unbearable" to be at tournaments while she struggled with her mental health difficulties. 

"I've been really struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022," the young prodigy shared on her Instagram at the time. "At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time." 

Amanda Anisimova of United States reacts after missing a shot against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during a quarter-final match on day nine of Wimbledon 2025© Getty
Amanda has struggled previously with her mental health, causing her to take a break from tennis

During this break, Amanda shared snaps on her social media of her travelling, spending time with friends and family, and even creating and selling her own artwork. 

After her return, Amanda spoke even more openly about mental health in her sport. 

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, she shared how the experience has helped her going forward: "What I've learned is to listen honestly to yourself, to your intuition and what your body is telling you." 

Other stars of the sport have opened up about how mental health can affect their playing. 

Carlos Alcaraz at his fourth round match against Andrey Rublev on day seven of Wimbledon© Getty
Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his mental health earlier this year

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, the current world No. 2, revealed at the French Open earlier this year that he has been working with a psychologist since the beginning of 2020. 

Germany's Alexander Zverev also spoke about his struggles with his mental health, saying that he felt "empty" and that he was "lacking joy in everything that I do". 

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory over Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the fourth round of the women's singles at Roland Garros© Getty
Aryna and Amanda have played each other on several occasions in the past

On Thursday, however, Amanda has been playing better than ever. She is the youngest American woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since Serena Williams in 2004 and has had a very successful season on grass so far. 

She also beat Sabalenka in five of their last eight matches against one another. "I feel like we always bring the best in each other's game," she mused. "And we always raise the level when we play against each other. I always enjoy the challenge that she brings."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More