Wimbledon semi-final star found it 'unbearable' to be at tennis tournaments

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova is set to face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Day 11 of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old player, from New Jersey, is hoping to match her best-ever Grand Slam singles result, when she reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2019, aged just 17.

But it hasn't been all smooth sailing for Amanda. In 2023, she took an indefinite break from tennis, having found it "unbearable" to be at tournaments while she struggled with her mental health difficulties.

"I've been really struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022," the young prodigy shared on her Instagram at the time. "At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time."

© Getty Amanda has struggled previously with her mental health, causing her to take a break from tennis

During this break, Amanda shared snaps on her social media of her travelling, spending time with friends and family, and even creating and selling her own artwork.

After her return, Amanda spoke even more openly about mental health in her sport.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, she shared how the experience has helped her going forward: "What I've learned is to listen honestly to yourself, to your intuition and what your body is telling you."

Other stars of the sport have opened up about how mental health can affect their playing.

© Getty Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his mental health earlier this year

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, the current world No. 2, revealed at the French Open earlier this year that he has been working with a psychologist since the beginning of 2020.

Germany's Alexander Zverev also spoke about his struggles with his mental health, saying that he felt "empty" and that he was "lacking joy in everything that I do".

© Getty Aryna and Amanda have played each other on several occasions in the past

On Thursday, however, Amanda has been playing better than ever. She is the youngest American woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since Serena Williams in 2004 and has had a very successful season on grass so far.

She also beat Sabalenka in five of their last eight matches against one another. "I feel like we always bring the best in each other's game," she mused. "And we always raise the level when we play against each other. I always enjoy the challenge that she brings."