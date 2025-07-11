Jennifer Aniston 'finds love' with celebrity hypnotist, pair pictured on A-list vacation with Courteney Cox

Has Jennifer Aniston found love again? The Friends actress was pictured looking close with celebrity hypnotist Jim Curtis on an A-list vacation with friends Courteney Cox and Olivia Wilde.

The pair have been friends for some time, and are reportedly taking it slow, but that he is close with her friends as well.

In June they stayed at the five-star eco-friendly resort Ventana Big Sur and in new pictures shared on DailyMail.com they have been spotted with Jennifer resting her hand on his thigh as they chatted with friends.

Friends star Courteney Cox, director and actress Olivia, Amy Schumer and Jason Bateman were all also on the yacht in Mallorca, where Jim was pictured giving her a back massage.

Jim, 49, rocked an all-black outfit with a salt and pepper beard and hair, while Jennifer also wore an all-black dress with a low scoop neck and her hair loose.

On Stories on Friday July 11, he shared a picture of the clear blue waters near a rocky cliffs.

"My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM," his Instagram bio reads, where he calls himself an author and executive.

© Getty Jennifer has found love again

"In honor of the new year, who is up for the manifestation challenge?" reads his pinned comment from January 2025.

"Yellow butterflies anyone? Then perhaps a cup of coffee challenge ( more on this manifestation challenge comes in part 2) Send to friends and share and let’s see how many we can get involved. I want to see yellow butterflies across instagram! And here is a hint, you may see them anywhere in any form."

Screengrab from Jim's Instagram Story of blue waters and rocks

Jennifer has been following him for two years, and most recently liked a post that read: "Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love."

She also shared in April that she had been "doing some hypnosis lately" to help her overcome a fear of flying, while Jim also commented on a post of hers that same month with a heart and bicep emojis.

Jim Curtis' comment on Jennifer Aniston's Instagram page

HELLO! has reached out to reps for Jennifer for comment.

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

Justin and his famous ex-wife Jennifer have remained on friendly terms; in 2023 they reunited over dinner in NYC with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

© Getty Brad and Jennifer were married for five years

In 2022 she admitted that she would "love" to find love again, telling Allure of marriage: "Never say never, but I don't have any interest. I'd love a relationship. Who knows?

"There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"