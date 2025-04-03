Jennifer Aniston's latest move on Pedro Pascal sparks debate among fans 

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal sent the internet into a frenzy in March, when they were spotted together in West Hollywood on a lengthy dinner date.

The Friends star stoked the flames again with a sweet birthday message to Pedro, who turned 50 on April 2.

Jennifer reposted a comic from the New Yorker to her Instagram stories that saw a therapist telling his patient: "It's not strange at all – lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."

"Can confirm – as nice as he seems," she wrote under the comic, alongside an emoji of a woman raising her hand.

"Happy birthday PP!" she concluded. Fans were left debating whether she and Pedro were in fact romantically linked, after he seemingly shut down rumors in a recent interview.

Her birthday tribute comes a week after speculation of a blossoming romance between the two went into overdrive following their dinner at Tower Bar. The pair were pictured laughing and talking to each other outside the venue as they waited for the valet, looking at ease in each other's company.

© Instagram Jennifer posted a sweet birthday tribute to The Last of Us actor

Some fans believed their dinner date was a business meeting, after Jennifer joked at the Critics Choice Awards that The Mandalorian star should join her on her hit series, Morning Wars. "Do you want to be on it?" she asked Pedro on the red carpet.

Her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, added, "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him." Pedro seemed intrigued, asking them to "Pitch it to me now." When questioned if the part involved "anything romantic with anybody", Jennifer responded, "All of us."

"I'm in," he joked. "All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents."

© Getty The pair were spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood

The Chilean-American actor quickly squashed dating rumors between himself and Jennifer days after their dinner date.

"We're friends, and we went to dinner with mutual friends. It happens," he told E! News.

Pedro is famously private about his love life, preferring to keep his past romances quiet. In 2008, he was linked to Orange is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia, after they appeared in an episode of Law and Order together.

© Variety via Getty Images Pedro is extremely private about his love life

He then sparked dating rumors with his Game of Thrones co-star, Lena Headey, after posting a cozy selfie of the couple.

"Lena is one of my [favorite people]," he later shared on Reddit, as per the Daily Mail.

"She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush. Talk about male or female, you're going to get a crush on her easy."

© Getty Jennifer's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, tied the knot in March

Fans also speculated that the 50-year-old was dating The Mentalist actress Robin Tunney in 2015, after they worked together on the show a year prior and made frequent red-carpet appearances together.

However, Robin had been engaged to her partner, Nick Marmet, since 2012, indicating that she and Pedro were just friends.

Meanwhile, Jennifer's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, recently tied the knot with his fiancée, Nicole Brydon Bloom, after two years of dating.

