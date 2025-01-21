Friends star David Schwimmer, 58, debuts new love Eliana Jolkovsky, 29, on romantic date night

Love was in the air for David Schwimmer as he was joined by new love Eliana Jolkovsky on a sweet date night out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The Friends star dined with Eliana at Spago and stepped out with the medical student dressed simply in a black jacket, plaid shirt and black cap.

For her part, the 29-year-old sported a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and kitten-heeled boots, with her long browny-blonde hair worn down past her shoulders.

Eliana is studying medicine at UCLA and works as a Jewish activist at the university; according to her Instagram, she is an avid baker and cat mom.

She appeared on Fox News in May 2024 to explain the "total disarray" of the UCLA campus after major student protests broke out relating to the Israeli conflict.

David's latest romance comes seven years after his split from artist and writer Zoë Buckman, whom he married in 2010; they share a daughter, Cleo.

© Instagram David was spotted out and about with medical student Eliana Jolkovsky

After their heartbreaking split, the couple released a statement explaining that they were determined to remain close for Cleo's sake.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," the statement read.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well-being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

© Instagram Eliana is also an avid baker and cat lover

The 58-year-old has dated a slew of stars in the past, including rocker Gina Lee, Spanish star Carla Alapont, actress Mili Avital, and singer Natalie Imbruglia.

David has been spotted out and about more frequently in recent weeks, over a year on from the tragic death of his Friends co-star, Matthew Perry.

Matthew passed away in October 2023 and received an outpouring of love from his co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David.

© Penske Media via Getty Images David shares a daughter, Cleo, with his ex-wife Zoë Buckman

David wrote a heartfelt tribute to his old friend on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the pair on set.

"Matty, thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," he began. "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."

"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

© Getty Images The 58-year-old posted a sweet tribute to his former co-star

David remains close to his remaining co-stars, particularly Matt, who played Joey Tribbiani on the show.

"What's fun is we've got the kind of friendship where we may not talk for months, but out of nowhere, he'll send me a message with a clip from [Friends] — which, it's always funny to relive something we shot, what, 25 years ago or more?" the father of one revealed on Good Morning America in January.

"So he sent me something a couple of days ago that totally surprised me. I genuinely forgot what we've shot, but it's a moment where he just rips my shirt off."