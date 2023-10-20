Jennifer Aniston's love life and relationships explained as ex Justin Theroux gets serious with new girlfriend

It's been nearly three decades since Jennifer Aniston became a household name via Friends, which premiered on NBC in 1994, and the world has been fairly obsessed with her ever since. Fans have been captivated by her inimitable onscreen presence, enviable hair, fitness routines, her homes and her wealth — and, most especially, her personal life and her offscreen romantic costars.

The icon, 54, has previously dominated headlines with her string of famous exes, including her five-year marriage and divorce from Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt and second marriage to another star, Justin Theroux, which ended after three years in 2018. While Jennifer's love life since that divorce has been extremely low-key, Justin recently stepped out with a new love, actress Nicole Brydon Bloom. Reports suggest that Justin, 52, and Nicole, 29, have been quietly dating since early 2023. (Nicole has appeared on Law and Order: SVU and The Affair and is set to appear in the new season of HBO's Gilded Age.)

But Justin and famous his ex-wife Jennifer have remained on very friendly terms. Just this past spring, they reunited over dinner in NYC with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. Don't expect Justin to open up about their marriage or post-marriage friendship, thought.

"I talk to Jen -- I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance," he told Esquire in an interview. “And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, would just turn into a thing."

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston talks about divorce post-Friends on Ellen

But is there a man in Jennifer's life now? And what other men has she had relationships with? Find out all in this explainer below.

Is Jennifer Aniston currently in a relationship?

Whilst the Friends star has not been linked to anyone of late, she definitely has time for a new squeeze in her life, and revealed to Allure Magazine in December 2022 that she "would love a relationship".

© Getty The popular Friends star is currently believed to be single

When asked if she'd ever get married again, she admitted to the publication: "Never say never, but I don't have any interest. I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer Anniston's relationship history…

Brad Pitt

Arguably Jennifer's most talked about relationship was with Bullet Train star Brad Pitt. The duo first met in 1994 and began to date in 1998. Shortly after their first date, the smitten couple made their red carpet debut in September 1999 at the 51st Primetime Emmy Awards.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Brad at the Emmys in 1999

Their whirlwind romance landed Brad on one knee in 1999, one year after they were romantically linked. The duo quickly married in 2000 at a lavish $1 million sun-soaked ceremony in Malibu, where they and their 200 loved ones enjoyed a picture-perfect sea view of the Pacific Ocean.

JENNIFER'S HOME: Jennifer Aniston's totally unique bathroom at $21m home is so magical

Everything appeared to be perfect for the newlyweds – Jennifer even revealed to Vogue Magazine that she was ready to welcome a baby into their lives. However, when Brad started working on Mr and Mrs Smith in May 2004, allegations of an affair between the actor and his co-star Angelina Jolie, began to surface.

© Getty Images The pair in 2003

In January 2005, the couple shared the sad news that after nearly five years of marriage, they were separating. The pair issued a joint statement to Us Weekly which read: "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration.

READ: Jennifer Aniston, 54, shares unusual secret to toned figure - but fans are confused

"We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months." Brad and Angelina began dating shortly after the news was announced. But despite their divorce, which was finalized in October 2005, Jennifer and Brad have remained friends.

Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux went from co-stars to husband and wife and built a wonderful life together in Bel Air. The pair met through Ben Stiller in 2007, as Justin co-wrote the film Tropic Thunder with Ben, and Jennifer and Ben are long-time friends. But then in 2011, they also starred in the film Wanderlust together, which is where the romance blossomed.

© Getty Images Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the season 3 premiere of "The Leftovers" at Avalon Hollywood on April 4, 2017

The couple got engaged in August 2012, when Justin popped the question on her 41st birthday while they were in New York. Jennifer's ring was a huge oval diamond with a delicate golden band.

Three years after the engagement, in August 2015, the couple finally tied the knot. They chose to have their ceremony at their Bel Air home, telling guests it was a birthday party and surprising them all with the nuptials.

© Getty Images The couple in 2015

Justin spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the private ceremony, saying: "It's so much more special when it's just your closest friends and family and it's lovely. [We] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don't want it to be hectic." It was February 2018 when the couple called it quits and announced their divorce to the world.

In a joint statement shared by the former couple, they insisted the split was amicable. It read: "We have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship." The pair were spotted enjoying a dinner together in a New York City restaurant in April, however, they have been open in the past about how they want to keep their post-divorce relationship out of the spotlight.

Tate Donovan

The star's longest relationship with a Friends co-star was with Tate Donovan, known as the handsome Joshua on the show, but the pair were actually breaking up by the time he joined the sitcom in 1999.

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer and Tate together

Tate, whose ex-girlfriend is Sandra Bullock, enjoyed a three-year relationship with Jennifer after they were set up by mutual friends. By their first anniversary, the couple had exchanged Irish commitment rings and in a romantic gesture for his beloved, he surprised her with a puppy, Enzo, for Valentine's Day.

The pair split after three years together, ahead of Tate's time on the show which only lasted for six episodes, in part due to the fact the former couple struggled to handle their break-up whilst filming together. Talking about their split Tate told Us Weekly: "I was just happy to be on the team. The only bummer was Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time and so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we're sort of breaking up. That was just tough."

David Schwimmer

Jennifer and David Schwimmer sent fans into a tailspin in 2021, when they revealed a long-held secret that the pair were both taken with each other whilst on the set of Friends.

© Photo: Getty Images The friends stars hid their on-set love for each other for years

Sitting down with James Cordon and their castmates from the show during the Friends Reunion, David revealed: "At some point, we were crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Jennifer added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop." Rather than getting romantically involved in real life, Jennifer added that they "channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Paul Rudd

The Object of My Affection costars kept very quiet about their rumored relationship for years, but Jennifer did eventually confirm that the pair enjoyed a brief romance, reportedly joking that they were "together when we were, like, 12," - who would have thought!

© Getty Images The pair remain good friends

Daniel McDonald

Jennifer dated fellow actor Daniel McDonald from 1990 - 1995 and sweetly referred to him as her "first love" in a heartfelt interview with The New York Times in 2015. She said: "He was my first love—five years we were together. He would have been the one. But I was 25, and I was stupid. He must have sent me Justin [Theroux] to make up for it all." The pair split just before she landed her role on Friends.

Charlie Schlatter

Before her life-changing stint on Friends, Jennifer and Charlie starred in the Schlatter TV adaptation of the John Hughes film Ferris Bueller's Day Off and sparked romance rumors during their time on the show in 1990.

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer and Charlie in 1990

Adam Duritz

In 1995, Jennifer dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz after they met in Johnny Depp's Los Angeles nightclub, the Viper Room. In an episode of Vice's Dark Side of the '90s, Adam revealed:"I met Jennifer Aniston there, cause a bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her." He added: "It didn't last very long, but she's a nice girl."

Vince Vaughn

After her very public divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005, Jennifer sparked a flame with her The Break-up co-star Vince Vaughn whilst filming the film together. The pair enjoyed a brief romance in 2006, and Jennifer revealed to Vogue in 2008 that her fellow actor "brought her back to life".

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer met Vince on set

She explained: "I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life," she shared. "My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great. I love him. He's a bull in a china shop. He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course." The pair split amicably after less than a year together.

John Mayer

Whilst unaware of the star's dulcet tones at the time, Jennifer began dating musician John Mayer in February 2008 after meeting him at an Oscars party. And after bumping into him a week later, the pair began dating. The duo endured an on-again-off-again relationship, first splitting up in March 2009. After rekindling their relationship, they split for good in 2010.

© Getty Images John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Bradley Cooper

The handsome couple briefly dated in 2009 after making their hit film He's Just Not That Into you, but it was short-lived and the pair shortly made the decision to part ways as friends.