From Jennifer Aniston to Lena Headey: inside Pedro Pascal's mysterious love life

Pedro Pascal is one of Hollywood's most beloved leading men and the very definition of a heartthrob, with his charismatic personality and dashing good looks.

Despite being crowned the internet's boyfriend on more than one occasion, the talented actor has largely kept quiet about his relationships, leaving fans to speculate.

While rumors about brief flings with his co-stars have surfaced over the years, Pedro has remained tight-lipped about his love life. Join HELLO! as we delve into his mysterious romances.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer and Pedro were spotted on a dinner date

The Last of Us star threw the internet into a frenzy when he was spotted on a dinner date with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston in March. The pair were seen dining together at Tower Bar in West Hollywood and enjoyed an animated three-hour meal before sweetly saying their goodbyes.

While Jennifer and Pedro have not commented on their date, rumors that the actor would join her hit series Morning Wars sparked after a red-carpet interaction in February at the Critics Choice Awards. "Do you want to be on it?" the 56-year-old asked Pedro.

Reese Witherspoon, her co-star, chimed in: "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."

"Pitch it to me now," Pedro quipped, before adding: "I'm in. All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents."

Lena Headey

© Instagram The pair worked together on Game of Thrones

Pedro and his Games of Thrones co-star Lena were briefly linked amid the show's success, exciting fans with their sweet selfies and will-they-won't-they energy.

Pedro previously described Lena as one of his "favorite people" on Reddit, gushing over the actress amid rumors of a romance between the two.

"She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush," he shared. "Talk about male or female, you're going to get a crush on her easy."

Lena posted a picture of the pair with their foreheads touching and mischievous smiles on their faces, captioning it, "Sunshine love." Despite their connection, Lena went on to marry American actor Marc Menchaca in October 2022.

Robin Tunney

© FilmMagic Pedro and Robin walked the red carpet together

The Narcos star was rumored to be in a relationship with The Mentalist actress Robin Tunney in 2015, after they worked together on the show a year prior.

Robin and Pedro were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles on multiple occasions, and even walked the red carpet together at various events, including the 2015 Emmy Awards.

Despite their public outings, Robin has been engaged to her longtime love Nick Marmet since 2012, indicating that her friendship with Pedro was merely platonic.

Maria Dizzia

© Deadline via Getty Images They met on Law and Order in 2008

Maria, known for her role on Orange is the New Black, was linked to Pedro in 2008 after they appeared in an episode of Law and Order together.

Not much is known about their brief fling, and Maria went on to marry her playwright husband, Will Eno, with whom she shares a child.