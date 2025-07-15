Téa Leoni and Tim Daly's net worth, past marriages & kids following marriage after 10 years together

After ten years together, Téa Leoni and Tim Daly have officially tied the knot.

The Madam Secretary actress' representatives confirmed to People this week that the longtime couple married in New York in a small, intimate ceremony, which was attended by immediate family only.

The newlyweds met in 2014 when they began starring as husband and wife Elizabeth and Henry McCord in the CBS political drama, which came to an end after six seasons in 2019.

Their net worth now

Though they have been together for ten years, their financials might just look a little different now that they have officially tied the knot.

Téa, who began her career in entertainment in the late 1980s, and had her breakthrough role in 1995 when she appeared in the Will Smith, Martin Lawrence movie Bad Boys, has a reported net worth of approximately $30 million to $50 million.

Meanwhile Tim, who is the son of actors James Daly and Mary Hope Daly, made his screen debut when he was ten years old, and is best known for his roles on Wings, The Sopranos, and the Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice. His reported net worth is approximately $4-10 million.

Their love story

Téa started dating Tim — who like her also went to The Putney School in Vermont, though years earlier — on the heels of her divorce from David Duchovny, though they had been separated for several years before that.

They made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., in April 2015, which they attended with veteran journalist Bob Schieffer and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Speaking on the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast in March of last year, he described his now-wife as a "miracle."

"I never thought that I would experience something like that at my age and I'd sort of come to terms with maybe being alone or maybe being in some kind of casual thing that wasn't really too demanding and then we met and it all changed," he shared, adding: "It's the deepest, most fun, most truly intimate relationship I've ever had."

Their kids and past relationships

Téa has been married twice before, first to television commercial producer Neil Joseph Tardio Jr., from 1991 to 1995, and then, most notably, to David Duchovny, who she married in 1997 after about two months of dating.

The former couple, who are parents to daughter West, 26, and son Kyd, 23, first separated in 2008, after the X-Files alum received treatment for sex addiction. They reconciled the following year but ultimately separated again in 2011 before filing for divorce in 2014.

Tim was married to Amy Van Nostrand from 1982 to 2010, and they share two kids, Sam, 41, and Emelyn, 36.