Inside Michael C. Hall's 3 marriages — including to Dexter co-star who supported him through cancer battle

Third time's the charm for Michael C. Hall.

The Dexter actor, who is returning as the beloved character in the new series Dexter: Resurrection, has been married three times, including once to his on-screen sister in the original series, which aired for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013.

He has since found love with Morgan Macgregor, his third wife, who he married in 2016. Catch up on all to know about his past and current relationships below.

© Getty Michael and his first wife Amy in 2005

His first wife

In 2002, when he was 31, Michael married fellow actress Amy Spanger, known for her roles in Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical, Royal Pains, and Bored to Death. The year after their wedding, the couple got to share the stage on Broadway, when Michael played Billy Flynn opposite Amy's Roxie Hart in Chicago.

They ultimately divorced in 2006, and in 2011, she married Brian Shepard.

© FilmMagic Jennifer and Michael promoting Dexter together three years after their divorce

His on-screen sister turned second wife

In 2007, Michael started dating Jennifer Carpenter, who starred as his sister Debra Morgan on Dexter. They eloped in Big Sur on New Year's Eve 2008, and made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards a few weeks later.

Almost exactly a year after their red carpet debut, Michael, then 38, announced that he had been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Three months later, Jennifer spoke out about his cancer, confirming that as of April 25, 2010, he was in remission. Per a report from NY Daily News at the time, she called her then-husband "incredibly brave" for disclosing — and battling — his diagnosis, and that he was officially "fully recovered."

© FilmMagic The White Chicks actress supported him through his cancer battle

However, just a few months later, the former co-stars separated. People reported on December 13, 2010 that they filed for divorce almost two years after their elopement, a day after Jennifer attended Dexter's fifth season finale party without Michael. Their reps said at the time that they had "been separated for some time."

The divorce was finalized in December 2011, and the two reportedly remain good friends. In February 2015, it was announced that Jennifer was engaged to musician Seth Avet and they were expecting their first child together, a son. They wed the following year.

© WireImage Michael and his writer wife Morgan in 2021

Michael's wife now

While it's not clear how they met, Michael made his red carpet debut with his current wife Morgan at the 2012 Emmy Awards, and they tied the knot in 2016, when she was 29 and he was 45.

Originally from Ontario, Canada, Morgan is a writer and book reviewer, was once an associate editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books, and has also written for Book Riot and The Paris Review.

Speaking with The Guardian in 2014 about whether he and Morgan share literary tastes, Michael said: "I suppose, though I probably benefit more from her expertise than she does from mine. She has a unique ability to place books with people, myself included, so that's a nice perk."

They do not have children together, and though he previously told The Daily Beast it's something they "talk and think about," he noted: "It's no news to anyone, but it's a crazy world, and bringing somebody into that world for a front-row seat is something that gives me pause."