Inside billionaire David Geffen's divorce from husband 50 years younger than him — without a prenup

David Geffen is headed towards a possibly messy divorce.

Over the weekend, the billionaire, 82, filed for divorce from his husband Donovan Michaels, 32, after less than two years of marriage.

The DreamWorks co-founder, who had not previously been married, cited irreconcilable differences. Catch up on the divorce, and the net worth at stake, below.

© Getty Images David and Donovan at a basketball game in April 2023

The divorce

TMZ, who was first to report the news, has further reported that not only was the former couple's date of separation marked as February 22, 2025, but further, they shockingly did not have a prenup in place.

David is being represented by famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who has also represented the likes of Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Lopez, among others, in their high-profile divorces.

Per the filing, David will be paying his soon-to-be ex-husband's spousal support, as well as his attorney fees.

© Getty The DreamWorks co-founder famously owns a five-story, 82-room super yacht named The Rising Sun

Who's the ex

Donovan, who also goes by David Armstrong, according to TMZ previously performed as a go-go dancer.

© Getty The former couple in Paris in June 2024

Though the two, who tied the knot in March 2023, kept their relationship largely private, and it's unclear when they first met, Donovan, who used to work as a model, dancer and fitness instructor, reportedly was a trainer for David.

David shared a rare glimpse into the relationship on Instagram featuring Donovan as far back as December 2021, when he shared since-deleted photos of them aboard his famed $400 million mega-yacht. "Merry Christmas indeed!" he wrote at the time.

© Getty Before coming out as gay in the 1990s, David was linked to Cher, pictured above in 1983

David's net worth

David, who is originally from New York, has an eye-watering net worth of $8.7 billion, according to Forbes.

He started his career in 1964 at the mailroom of talent agency William Morris before quickly becoming a talent agent, and in 1971, co-founded Asylum Records, which went on to sign artists such as Joni Mitchell, the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, JD Souther and Warren Zevon. He has since also founded Geffen Records, Geffen Pictures, and most notably, DreamWorks.

He sits on #343 in Forbes list of billionaires for 2025, and per the outlet, he has both an impressive art and property collection, including a $54 million penthouse in the Upper East Side.