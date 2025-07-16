Ghost hunter Dan Rivera dies suddenly while touring with demonic Annabelle doll — all we know

Dan Rivera died "unexpectedly" on July 13 at the age of 54.

The paranormal investigator was touring the US with the haunted Annabelle doll when he passed away suddenly.

Dan was found in a hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where first responders conducted CPR but failed to revive him.

The father-of-four's family took to social media with a heartbreaking post, confirming the news.

Paying tribute

Dan with the Annabelle doll

"We as a family are in pieces as we share the news that Dan Rivera has passed away unexpectedly.

"He was the center of this family and a pillar of love and strength.

"As a devoted husband, father of four sons, and a staunchly faithful friend, he always had a quiet source of resilience, strength and endless hope. Daniel carried a light and a brave heart everyday through his life and his work.

He's survived by his wife Sarah and their four children

"We are currently at a loss for words as we process his loss but are extremely thankful for the love, support and respect during this unimaginable time."

The New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) also paid tribute. "It's with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera," the post read. "We are heartbroken and still processing this loss.

"Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time."

Cause of death

His cause of death has not yet been revealed but the coroner's office said his death did not appear suspicious at this time.

Dan was traveling as part of his sold-out and infamous "Devils on the Run Tour."

The tour had gone viral with the believed to be possessed Annabelle doll accompanying him.

What is the Annabelle doll?

The Annabelle doll is believed to be possessed

The Annabelle doll was housed by the married paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, for years. They kept the her in a locked box at the Warren’s Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, until it closed in 2019.

They believe the ragged doll was "inhabited by an inhuman spirit" and should not be messed with.

American ghost hunters Lorraine and Ed Warren

Dan was mentored by Lorraine and in addition to his tour, the U.S Army veteran, served as an expert on Travel Channel’s Most Haunted Places and as a producer for the paranormal Netflix series 28 Days Haunted.

Dan is survived by his wife Sarah and four children.