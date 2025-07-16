Chilling details emerge on American Idol executive's tragic homicide

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca were found unresponsive in their Encino home on Monday after neighbors grew concerned about the couple's well-being.

According to the LAPD, the pair were killed in a double homicide and were discovered around 2:30 pm on July 14 when officers conducted a welfare check. A suspect has been arrested, yet the investigation into their tragic deaths is still ongoing.

Emerging details

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Police have arrested a suspect

The LAPD released a statement sharing new insight into what they believed to have occurred at Robin and Thomas' LA home.

"While there were no signs of forced entry or trouble at the location during that investigation, it is now believed that the suspect had gained entry into the residence through an unlocked door," they explained.

"The victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives…the suspect fled from the residence on foot."

© Instagram They were found unresponsive inside their home

Their neighbor Amee Faggen spoke to ABC7 about the tragedy, sharing that her renter saw suspicious activity occur days prior.

"We didn't see or hear anything. My renter called 911 on Thursday because she saw somebody hopping the fence," she said.

"And I have no idea if that was related or not. They came and left, the helicopters and police came. And I heard from my other neighbor that yesterday, the police came to do a wellness check, and the family said they hadn't heard from them in four days."

Dynamic duo

© Rachel Murray She worked as a music producer on American Idol

Robin worked on American Idol for years and was an integral part of the show, ensuring that the series received the rights to songs that the contestants performed. Aside from her work on the talent show, Robin also worked as a music supervisor for the NAACP Image Awards, the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants, Lip Sync Battle and The Dance Scene.

She won three Guild of Music Supervisors awards for Best Music Supervision for Reality Television during her career, and started the company SynchroniCity in 2000 which represented stars like Andrea Bocelli, Donny Osmond and Steven Bishop.

Her husband Thomas was a songwriter and musician, and released his most recent album, Street Rock, in 2022. He wrote for stars like Angry Anderson, Kid Rock, Aerosmith's Joe Perry, and The Monkees' Micky Dolenz.

Touching tributes

© Instagram Casey Abrams shared a sweet tribute to the 70-year-old

Tributes have poured for the 70-year-old couple, with a spokesperson from American Idol sharing a statement shortly after news broke of their deaths.

"Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her," the spokesperson declared. "Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

Colton Dixon from the show's 11th season told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm absolutely devastated. Though I shouldn't play favorites, Robin was always a highlight during my time on American Idol. She was quick to listen and always fought for what the artist wanted. She helped make my time on the show an unforgettable experience."

Casey Abrams, who competed on season 10 of the show, wrote on Instagram, "RIP Robin. You took care of me on Idol! I'm happy I knew you Sending love to Kaye Family."