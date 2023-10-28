Stars and their shocking real-life ghost encounters - Kate Hudson, Salma Hayek, Matthew McConaughey and many more

With the spooky season well and truly upon us, scary movies, talk of the paranormal and ghostly activity are all around.

Not only is Halloween an opportunity to pull out all the stops for a frightening fashion statement, but a chance to regale ghost stories and tales from beyond.

But for many people, their ghoulish encounters are far from fictional and celebrities are no exception.

From Kristen Stewart's looming "ghost lady" to Goldie Hawn's ability to "see dead people", we're delving in to discover the most haunting experiences from the stars.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

The mother-daughter duo, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, share a very close bond... and also the ability to "see dead people".

During an appearance on Alan Carr's Chatty Man Show back in 2014, the Almost Famous actress revealed: "Me and my mom Goldie can see dead people," before elaborating. "It is not really seeing, it is feeling a spirit. A fifth energy. I believe in energy. I believe our brains can manifest into visual things."

© Getty Images Goldie and Kate "see dead people"

To get rid of these phantoms, Kate explained the trick they use. She added: "When you see something, you are supposed to tell the energy what year it is and that they don’t belong there."

Kate also revealed she'd once see the ghost of a woman with no face. "That was really creepy," she confessed.

Kristen Stewart

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart has had a number of spooky encounters and she spoke most recently about them on Exactly Right's Ghosted! By Roz Hernandez podcast.

While filming a movie about ghosts, she stayed in a very old hotel with her mom. "All of a sudden I felt like my legs had been kind of pushed down," the Oscar nominee recalled. "I wasn’t even laying fully down, then all of a sudden, I was straightened out.

© Getty Images Kristen has had a number of haunting experiences

"So it made me open my eyes, and when I opened my eyes, it was a lady in colonial garb."

Kristen continued: "There was a lady in old-school clothes, with darkened features and rollers in here hair, and sort of looming over my bed, as high as the top of the drapery. I couldn't make a sound for a very long time."

Jessica Alba

When it comes to the paranormal, many people say their story is far from scary, but not for Jessica Alba.

The Honest Company founder says she was attacked by a ghost when she was 17 years old in her family home. "I had no idea what it was," she later revealed. "I felt this pressure and I couldn't get up, I couldn't scream, I couldn't talk, I couldn't do anything.

© Getty Jessica says she was attacked by a ghost when she was 17

"Something definitely took the covers off me and I definitely couldn't get off the bed, and then, once I did, I screamed, ran to my parents' room and I don't think I spent many nights in that house ever again.

"There was definitely something in my parents' old house - I don't know what it was. I can't really explain it. But they got it blessed and they burned sage and stuff since then."

Jenna Bush Hager

Growing up in the White House came with many exciting experiences for Today host Jenna Bush Hager, and some haunting ones too.

The daughter of former POTUS, George W. Bush, insists their famous home had many ghostly presences. During a conversation with her co-host Hoda Kotb on the NBC show, Jenna told of one such story which her twin sister Barbara witnessed too.

© NBC Jenna claims the White House is haunted

"My phone rang and it woke us up in the middle of the night," she said. "We had a fireplace in our room, and all of a sudden we started hearing, like, 1920s piano music, as clear as day, coming out of the fireplace. I jumped in Barbara’s bed, we were both awake.

"The next week, we heard the same thing, but opera and we talked ourselves out of it."But when she brought it up to a member of staff, he told her: "'Oh, Jenna, you wouldn’t believe what I’ve heard.' It's haunted! It's scary, but they came with all good intentions. They were friendly ghosts."

Miley Cyrus

'Flowers' hitmaker Miley Cyrus was so freaked out by her spooky scenarios in her London apartment she moved homes.

Regaling one particularly worrying story to Elle in 2013, she said: "It was seriously so terrifying. I was having really crazy dreams and one night, my little sister — it sounds crazy to tell you — but she was standing in the shower, and all of a sudden, I hear her scream."

© Getty Miley said she had a terrifying experience in London

Miley ran in to check that she was ok and made a terrifying discovery. "The water had somehow flipped to hot, but it was still. It wasn't like the water had just changed, the knob had turned, but she hadn't turned it, and it was burning her. She was really red."

And it wasn't the first time she'd seen a ghost in her bathroom either. "Before I felt this, I thought I had seen a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower, so I felt really freaked out."

Salma Hayek

Big house, big ghostly problems. Salma Hayek and her daughter, Valentina have had several scary incidents in their London mansion - and so have their staff.

The Eternals actress confessed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that some of the people working at her home almost quit due to the supernatural experiences.

© Getty Images Salma's husband doesn't believe in ghostly 'nonsense'

"I didn't see this, but some bodyguard didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself," she said. "Lights go on and off. The doors and the windows open and close. I've seen some of it. A lot of other people in the house have seen it,"

Valentina said she'd seen "the worst" of it but her dad, Salma's husband, Francoise Henri-Pinault thinks it's all "nonsense".

Salma still called in experts to cleanse their abode but said his findings caused a further stir. "Everybody's like freaking out even more," she added. "It's worse because he found like 20 [ghosts]." While many departed, a few have stayed - much to Valentina's dismay.

Matthew McConaughey

While living in Hollywood, Matthew McConaughey said he believed his house was haunted by a spirit called Madam Bleu.

"I was not even under the influence, and she was there," he remembered during an interview with Screenslam. "She wasn't that happy. It didn't seem like she was going to be much fun to hang around or have in my house, so I went ahead and stood my ground."

© getty Matthew stood up to his ghost

Matthew said he confronted her by opening the door to the room she was frequenting and told her that she could move around all she wanted but that she wasn't going to push him out of his own home.

"For weeks, everyone that came to the house said the same thing: 'There's someone down in that hall, there's somebody down in that hall.'" But eventually, she decided to leave.

Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid turned her supernatural experience on its head and made friends with the ghost.

"I've had a lot of unexplainable experiences with the supernatural," she told Vogue in 2018. "When we were kids, we lived in this really old house, and I was given the attic as my room. We used to hear this weird sound in the closet, and then we asked my dad, and he said this old lady used to live in the house."

© Getty Images Gigi claims to have made friends with her ghost

Rather than run screaming, Gigi and her famous siblings - including Bella Hadid - embraced it. "We convinced ourselves, and we would talk to her," Gigi added. "We'd be like, 'Girl, we'll bring you some tea.' "

Cher

Does Cher 'Believe' in ghosts? The singer most certainly does. When asked, during a Reddit AMA, whether she was afraid of entities, she answered: "I love ghosts. I actually think that Sonny [her late husband] makes a light go on. I have a beautiful chandelier that he makes the light go on when it is impossible; there is no power on. I love ghosts. I prefer ghosts to some people."

Cher loves the supernatural

Courteney Cox

Friends actress, Courteney Cox, was skeptical about ghosts to begin with, however, she soon discovered her home was haunted.

"I didn’t believe at first," she said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "But I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in LA, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee's house and Carole King. Carole came over to my house, and she said that there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was, like, 'Yeah, whatever.'

© Getty Images Courteney moved because of a haunted house

"But other people who would stay there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed."

Even after a seance, she wasn't convinced, but when a mailman knocked on her door, he changed her mind.

"I was at the house one day not being a believer. The doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy, or something, and I opened the door and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted?'. "And I go, 'Yeah, why? Why do you think that?' And he goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you'’ And I was like, 'Let’s sell'."I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again."

