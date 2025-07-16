Inside poet laureate Andrea Gibson's incredible life following heartbreaking death

Poet and performance artist Andrea Gibson passed away on Monday following a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer.

The news was announced in an Instagram statement, which shared that the 49-year-old was "surrounded by their wife Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs," when they died.

Gone too soon

"Since learning they had cancer in 2021, Andrea has been a champion of finding beauty in unlikely places and gratitude in the hardest hours," the post read.

"Over the last four years, they danced with their diagnosis, and continually aimed their internal compass toward joy."

"Though Andrea desperately wished to have lived a longer life, they could not have possibly lived a fuller one," the heartbreaking announcement continued.

"Not long ago, Andrea wrote a poem titled 'Love Letter From the Afterlife.' In it, they offered this line: 'I am more here than I ever was before. I am more with you than I ever could have imagined.' Today, and all days forward, we hope you feel Andrea's enormous spirit and immense presence beside you."

"Andrea would want you to know that they got their wish. In the end, their heart was covered in stretch marks," it concluded.

Andrea's incredible life

Finding their identity

Andrea was born in Maine to a Catholic family, and shared that their parents didn't understand their poetry at first.

"I performed one poem for them once in their living room and they liked it, but they've never heard [my newer poems] and I don't really think they would vibe with [them] too much," Andrea told Metaphor Magazine in 2007.

"First of all, we disagree on just about everything politically. Plus, I swear a lot — it slips in there…It's a problem. I could call and tell them about [my achievements] but they would have no concept. They would just picture some coffee shop."

They came out at 20 years old as genderqueer, which led to a six-year rift. Thankfully Andrea's relationship with their parents steadily improved, with the poet sharing a sweet tribute post to them in April.

"Just had such a wonderful visit with my parents. I love these two so much. Look how cute we are," they wrote at the time.

They studied creative writing at Saint Joseph's College of Maine, where they discovered that they were genderqueer. "I am happiest on the road/ When I'm not here or there — but in-between," their poetry read.

Andrea became a teacher at a Montessori preschool, before deciding to chase their dream of being a poet. They moved to Colorado in the late '90s, and began to write and perform their pieces.

The 49-year-old dated Megan, a fellow poet, for seven years before they got engaged in August 2022, and married shortly after.

Early success

Andrea's career highlights include seven poetry books and two Independent Publisher's Awards. The Maine native was also a three-time Goodreads Choice Awards finalist, the first winner of the Women of the World Poetry Slam in 2008, and four-time champion of the Denver Grand Slam.

Their poetry delves into topics like LGBTQIA+ issues, gender norms and social justice. They were appointed the poet laureate of Colorado in 2023, a position typically held for two years.

Most recently, Andrea and their wife Megan filmed a documentary about the final stages of the poet's cancer battle, which won the Festival Favorite award at the Sundance Film Festival. Come See Me in the Good Light will be released on Apple TV+ in 2025, and features a song written by Andrea, Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlisle.

Touching tributes

Tributes have been pouring in for Andrea following their tragic death, with Colorado Governor Jared Polis sharing that they were "truly one of a kind" and had "a unique ability to connect with the vast and diverse poetry lovers of Colorado".

Comedian Tig Notaro, who was a close friend of Andrea's and executive produced their documentary, shared a heartbreaking message following their loss.

"The final past few days of Andrea's life were so painful to witness, but simultaneously one of the most beautiful experiences of all of our lives," Tig wrote on Instagram.

"Surrounded by real human connection unfolding in the most unlikely ways during one of the most devastating losses has given me a gift that I will never be able to put into meaningful words."

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose wrote, "Rest in power beautiful human" in an Instagram story, while the Sundance Film Festival released a statement sharing that they were "deeply saddened" by Andrea's death.

"With Megan’s unwavering love beside them, Andrea's story stands as a profound testament to the enduring power of love, art, and resilience," the tribute read. "Our hearts are with Megan and all who held Andrea close."