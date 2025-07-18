Jenna Bush Hager in tears as she starts new chapter away from Today

Jenna Bush Hager has embraced a new chapter outside of Today and the big change has evoked an emotional response from the TV star. Jenna took to her social media page and shared a video of herself opening a box full of books in her office titled "Conform" by Ariel Sullivan.

The TV host was seen wiping away tears while on a Facetime call. The overlaid text in the clip read: "'You look happier.' 'Thanks, I started my dream company publishing books and our Instagram just launched today!!'" Check out the moving video below.

Jenna also captioned the touching post with three crying emojis and tagged her brand, "Thousand Voices Media."

The entrepreneur shared the powerful purpose behind starting her publishing company on social media as she expressed: "The mission of Thousand Voices Book is to pull up seats to the table for writers of all genres, from all walks of life. We're so excited to discover emerging talent from all over the world and share their stories with as many readers as possible."

© Getty Images Jenna Bush Hager has launched a publishing company

When it comes to the first book Jenna's advertised, she included her personal statement on its back cover, where she explained what made the book special to her.

She shared in part: "When I finally did get to read "Conform," I devoured it. It was colorful, inventive and addicting. I had never experienced anything quite like Ariel's debut, and when I finished it at six a.m. on a treadmill (yes, it is that good!), I was desperate for the sequel!"

"Conform" is only the first book in Jenna's growing publishing roster. Her brand will be publishing eight books between Fall 2025 to Fall 2026.

© Getty Images Jenna's company is called Thousand Voices Media

Jenna is consciously choosing only female authors, who have diverse ages, genres and cultural backgrounds to represent. One upcoming book is by a 61-year-old Brazilian-American author, and another features a Chinese-American writer.

The TV star believes that the one connecting factor between all the books is that they all offer "humanity." She shared with Good Housekeeping: "I think the common thing is that every book has this beautiful ounce of humanity. And in a time where we can't always sit across from loved ones and talk about very many things, a book is a great place to start."

© Getty Images Jenna's brand will be publishing eight books between Fall 2025 to Fall 2026

Jenna also finds tremendous meaning in publishing stories that haven't gotten representation. The TV host expressed: "It's always been important to me that we're pulling up chairs to the table and thinking about publishing voices that haven't always historically been published."

She recently partnered with ResortPass to provide day-passes which includes the book "Conform," so that book worms can enjoy a staycation in their city in style.

© Getty Images Jenna is on a mission to bring forth underrepresented voices into the publishing world

Jenna explained: "Reading is self-care and it's also community. What ResortPass is doing is allowing people who can't go on a big vacation to still go hang by the pool, alone or with friends. And what I always want to do by the pool, of course, is read. So it was a perfect way for us to team up."

Looks like we know how Jenna will be enjoying some R&R this summer, away from her demanding daytime call times.