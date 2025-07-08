Ginger Zee, Savannah Guthrie react to the Texas floods: 'Hurting right now'

In the wake of the devastating flash floods in Texas that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend, a slew of celebrities have shown their steadfast support for the Southern state, after more than 100 people lost their lives.

Central Texas was hit with unprecedented levels of rainfall, causing the Guadalupe River to rise over 26 feet in just 45 minutes. Floodwaters swept through towns and destroyed Camp Mystic, a century-old Christian summer camp.

A show of support

© GC Images Ginger gave her heartfelt support for those affected by floodwaters

Good Morning America's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee shared an emotional message for the people of Texas, before breaking down how the natural disaster occurred.

"My heart breaks for the families of those lost in Texas Hill Country," she shared in an Instagram post. Ginger then explained how the warning system worked after many slammed the National Weather Service with claims that they failed to give adequate warning of the flash flooding.

The 44-year-old also urged her followers to purchase a weather radio for emergencies, so that they have ready access to these warnings. She then explained how unusual weather patterns led to the devastation, sharing on GMA that the combination of a previous drought, slow-moving rainfall and excess moisture in the atmosphere caused the flooding.

On the ground

© Getty Savannah shared that she was "hurting right now"

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie was on the ground in Central Texas and spoke to residents about their harrowing experiences trying to escape the floodwaters.

"I'm right here in Kerrville, Texas and just a few feet from the banks of the Guadalupe River," she said on Today. "And if you could just imagine that three days ago on a morning not unlike this one, it was pouring rain and the water would've been at least 10 feet over my head. This whole area where I'm standing [was] covered with water, and in a matter of moments."

She added that the area was "the heart of Texas, and the heart that's hurting right now, and badly in need of help."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna revealed her history with Camp Mystic

Her Today co-star Jenna Bush Hager was visibly emotional when recounting her memories of Camp Mystic and her childhood in Texas. "My mom was a counselor there, but also so many of my friends were raised at this camp," Jenna said on the morning show.

"Texas camps are institutions, as you just heard, where many family members, generations — this camp was 100 years old — so grandmothers, mothers, kids, have all gone there."

"The stories I've heard over the last couple of days are beautiful and heartbreaking," she added. "Texas has a type of resilience. They're generous people, where people want to reach out and help. Texas camps are really special."

Heartfelt tributes

© getty Matthew hails from Texas

Several other celebrities have shared emotional messages of support for the state in the wake of the disaster, including Texas native Matthew McConaughey. "At least 70 lives have been lost, many more unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting — inside and out," he wrote on X.

"If you're able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It's gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor," the actor added. "Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet."

© dimitrishair Eva shared her sadness over the natural disaster

Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, took to Instagram to share her support for those affected by the floods.

"[It's] unbelievable, the flooding, and the camp that was affected. I know so many families that have been going to those camps for years," she said.

"So sending my prayers to those families and communities. I'm so far away, so it feels harder when you're not close to do more."

