Jenna Bush Hager hints at permanent Today co-host, and fans couldn't agree more

Jenna Bush Hager has enjoyed a revolving door of guest hosts on Today with Jenna & Friends ever since Hoda Kotb's exit in January.

However, she hinted that she may soon have a permanent co-host on the fourth hour of Today – and fans are beside themselves over Hoda's possible replacement.

Hoda's replacement

While Jenna has been joined by the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Eva Longoria, and even her husband, Henry, no one appears to have won viewers over quite like former NBA star Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane co-hosted a whole week in March and returned on Monday, July 7, for another full week beside Jenna.

© Getty Images Dwyane has co-hosted for 2 weeks in total

Jenna dropped a huge hint that he will soon take up a permanent residency on Jenna & Friends during an off-air moment that was shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Jenna and Dwyane are messing around to Eminem's "Lose Yourself", which Dwyane said should be his "walk-out song".

Jenna then shouts to someone off-camera, saying: "This is his walk-out song. We'll do it in the fall."

The remark had fans rushing to the comment section to query if Jenna had just revealed Dwyane's new role as her permanent co-host.

"I could not love Dwyane Wade more!! We will play it in the fall??? Does that mean Dwyane is the permanent co-host???" one follower asked.

A second said: "'We'll do it in the fall' Jenna and Dwyane coming this fall!" A third added: "OK. I REALLY like @dwyanewade as Jenna's co-host!!! Let's do this."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Many viewers agreed Dwyane should be Jenna's permanent co-host

Today with Jenna and Friends replaced Today with Hoda and Jenna after Hoda announced in September 2024 that she was leaving Today after 17 years.

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her on the morning show, the host said: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

© NBC Hoda left Today in January 2025

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I'll be working through the beginning of 2025, there's plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything's going to be just fine. The Peacock's feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

© Getty Images Hoda now has a wellness app, called Joy 101

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I'll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

Hoda was replaced by Craig Melvin, and she has gone on to launch a wellness app, Joy 101, which offers programs on breathwork, meditation, and sleep techniques, as well as courses taught by college professors on topics like purpose and curiosity.