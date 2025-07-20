Amy Robach looks radiant in beach photos from family vacation with T.J. Holmes and grown-up daughters

Amy Robach is sharing a glimpse inside her blended family with T.J. Holmes.

The former Good Morning America co-anchors have been dating for almost three years now, following their respective divorces from Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, who are also now dating each other.

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a beach getaway with the former NBC anchor's daughters, and she just shared some photos with fans.

© Instagram Amy shared a glimpse inside her vacation

Amy took to Instagram this week and shared a round of photos from her vacation in Turks & Caicos, starting off with a photo of T.J. with the bright blue ocean behind him.

She next shared a loved-up photo of the two looking fondly at each other, followed by a sweet selfie with her two daughters, Ava, 22, and Annalise, 19, who she shares with her first husband, Tim McIntosh.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Looks absolutely wonderful! Enjoy your time there," as others followed suit with: "Water looks great! I really miss you on TV! Glad to see you happy!" and: "Beautiful family!! So glad y'all are happy," as well as: "Wicked!! So happy for you two!! Such a great looking couple."

© Instagram The couple spent some days in Turks & Caicos

While Amy is a mom to Ava and Annalise, T.J. is a dad to daughter Sabine, who he shares with Marilee, and Brianna and Jaiden, who he shares with his first wife Amy Ferson, who he split from in 2007.

When the two first launched their podcast, one year after their departure from GMA, they opened up about how their relationship with each other's kids was since they made headlines when their romance was revealed, before their respective divorces were made public.

© Instagram The former TV anchor's daughters tagged along

Amy was quick to describe the relationship as one that is "evolving," and explained: "We had relationships with each other's kids when we were just friends, and so, as tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another."

She continued: "We are, we have been, very thoughtful, and we've taken things very slowly and we're being very patient," and maintained: "Things are good, they are peaceful and we want to continue to build on that."

© Getty Amy and T.J. with the latter's daughter Sabine

T.J. then spoke on his youngest daughter's relationship with Amy, and said: "My little one Sabine is ten years old, she's known Robach since she was one," adding: "Now she's knowing Robach in a different way and in a different role but it's been the greatest."

He described the relationship between the three as a very "open" one, sharing that lately Sabine has been going so far as to request spending time with the two. "She has never hung out with us without absolutely giving the okay, or in most cases now, requesting it," he emphasized.