Amy Robach's ex Andrew Shue teases next chapter, says he's 'very happy' amid Marilee Fiebig relationship

Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue is doing very well, and is looking forward to his next chapter.

It has been a whirlwind last year for the Melrose Place alum, who finalized his divorce from the former Good Morning America anchor last year after her romance with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes was exposed in November 2022.

Though he has largely laid low ever since, he did take netizens by surprise when his own headline-making romance was made public: his relationship with his ex-wife's boyfriend's ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Though neither Andrew nor Marilee — who was married to T.J. from 2010 to 2023 and together welcomed daughter Sabine — have said much about their relationship, the former, in a rare personal update, maintained he was "very happy."

Speaking on Melrose Place rewatch podcast Still the Place, the actor told hosts Laura Layton, Courtney Thorne Smith and Daphne Zuniga that he's "doing very well."

He added: "I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I'm working on a project." Prior to his 2010 marriage to Amy, Andrew was married to Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2009, and together they welcomed sons Nate, 28, Aidan, 25, and Wyatt, 20.

Amy, who is still with T.J. and they now host a podcast together, was previously married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2009, and they share daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 18.

While Andrew remained mum when it came to discussing his personal life with Marilee, Amy and T.J. have used their podcast as a way to give candid insight into their relationship, including the start of it, and have similarly hinted at what the future holds for them, including a possible walk down the aisle.

In a podcast episode earlier this year, the couple discussed the difference between wanting to get married in general, versus wanting to get married to a specific person. T.J., who has also been married twice before, explained: "There's gonna be somebody that comes along in your life and you're going to say I want to marry him instead of just wanting to get married. And I could absolutely say that about you."

Addressing Amy, he emphasized: "I want to marry you. I don't need to, but I want to be married to you, and that's such a different thing."

The two have teetered on the topic of potentially marrying on several occasions, and have been open about having wishes to do so, but also hesitations. In a February podcast episode, in which they teased possibly eloping, T.J. asked Amy whether she believes it matters to her parents for them to get married, and she admitted: "I think they would like us to get married," and explained: "They are religious people. They are Catholic." She added: "Here's the thing, my parents have an amazing marriage… fifty years, and because they have seen all the good that comes out of that type of commitment and weathering storms, they want that for me."

She also noted: "When I have said, 'This is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I don't know for sure if that means us legally getting married, but it's on the table,' my parents have had a very positive response," and ultimately emphasized: "That's so good to hear, they want that for me and you and us."