Amy Robach accuses T.J. Holmes of 'friend-zoning' her in relationship disagreement – Watch

Amy Robach accused T.J. Holmes of "friend-zoning" her during a disagreement about dating.

The former GMA3 stars have been in a relationship since 2022, but they were friends for eight years beforehand; however, Amy doesn't appear to want a reminder of that.

Amy shared a clip on her Instagram Story teasing their "Ask Amy and T.J." column on Yahoo. The couple was posed the question, "Someone you're dating introduces you as their 'friend'", and she and T.J. had very different opinions.

Asked whether it was a "green flag" or a "red flag," T.J. admitted that he is "Ok" with that introduction. Amy, on the other hand, is not.

© Instagram Amy doesn't want to be introduced as T.J.'s 'friend'

"I don't like that. I don't want you to call me your friend," she told T.J., who replied: "What would you like to be called?"

Amy said she should simply be introduced as "This is Amy" because she doesn't "need a label".

© Instagram Amy and T.J. have been together since 2022

T.J. appeared confused by her admission, so Amy explained: "You're friend-zoning me then."

T.J. was not in agreement and quipped that Amy was "throwing out" their friendship. "We need to have an establishment of friendship. Of all people, you don't want to go with the friend thing."

© Instagram Amy and T.J. were friends for 8 years before dating

He added: "We were friends for eight years, and now all of a sudden, you're just throwing it out the window."

Amy and T.J.'s romance came to light in November 2022. At the time, Amy was still married to her ex-husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, while T.J. was also in a 12-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

© Getty Images T.J. and his ex Marilee, and Amy and her ex Andrew

While many reports claimed Amy and T.J. embarked on an affair, they confirmed they were both separated from their partners and in the middle of divorce proceedings when their relationship began.

"The day the pictures were released that outed us, we were both in divorce proceedings," T.J. stated in a previous podcast episode, with Amy revealing that she and her ex-husband had been living apart since August 2022.