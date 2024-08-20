Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes brace for bittersweet change at home

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have a bittersweet change in their relationship ahead of them.

The former Good Morning America co-stars have had to deal with their fair share of adjustment throughout their relationship, ever since its very beginning when news of their romance first made headlines, and they were subsequently let go from their ABC roles.

Since then, they have retreated from the spotlight for a year, made their comeback, started hosting a podcast together, and now they're bracing for a new change: Amy becoming an empty nester.

Amy is one of several celebrities — such as Jerry Seinfeld, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and more — dropping off a child at college this August, her youngest daughter Annalise.

Annalise, who Amy shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, is starting her freshman year at the University of Boulder in Colorado. Her older sister Ava, 21, is starting her senior year at New York University.

The incoming freshman's orientation weekend coincides with her mom's boyfriend T.J.'s 47th birthday, which fell on August 19.

While Amy — who has opened up about her and T.J.'s decision to not move in together yet — is now officially an empty nester, her former co-anchor has a long ways to go for that milestone, as his daughter Sabine, who he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, is still only 11 years old.

He is also a dad to son Jaiden and daughter Brianna, who he shares with his first wife, Amy Ferson, from whom he split in 2007.

Amy and T.J. have previously opened up about how they handled blending their families following their respective divorces. Asked by a fan for their podcast about what their relationship with each other's children is like, Amy was quick to describe it as one that is "evolving."

She explained: "We had relationships with each other's kids when we were just friends, and so, as tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another."

"We are, we have been, very thoughtful, and we've taken things very slowly and we're being very patient," the doting mom continued.

She ultimately emphasized: "Things are good, they are peaceful and we want to continue to build on that."