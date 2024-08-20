Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes brace for bittersweet change at home
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes brace for bittersweet change at home

The former Good Morning America anchor is officially becoming an empty nester

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have a bittersweet change in their relationship ahead of them.

The former Good Morning America co-stars have had to deal with their fair share of adjustment throughout their relationship, ever since its very beginning when news of their romance first made headlines, and they were subsequently let go from their ABC roles.

Since then, they have retreated from the spotlight for a year, made their comeback, started hosting a podcast together, and now they're bracing for a new change: Amy becoming an empty nester.

Recommended videoYou may also likeAmy Robach's Rise To Fame

Amy is one of several celebrities — such as Jerry Seinfeld, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and more — dropping off a child at college this August, her youngest daughter Annalise.

Annalise, who Amy shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, is starting her freshman year at the University of Boulder in Colorado. Her older sister Ava, 21, is starting her senior year at New York University.

The incoming freshman's orientation weekend coincides with her mom's boyfriend T.J.'s 47th birthday, which fell on August 19.

Amy's daughter will be flying the nest soon© Instagram
Amy's daughter is headed to Boulder, Colorado

While Amy — who has opened up about her and T.J.'s decision to not move in together yet — is now officially an empty nester, her former co-anchor has a long ways to go for that milestone, as his daughter Sabine, who he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, is still only 11 years old.

MORE: Amy Robach's ex Andrew Shue teases next chapter, says he's 'very happy' amid Marilee Fiebig relationship

MORE: Amy Robach's 'traumatic' Fourth of July celebration that resulted in family member's death — details

He is also a dad to son Jaiden and daughter Brianna, who he shares with his first wife, Amy Ferson, from whom he split in 2007.

amy rocbach and daughter ava mcintosh red carpet© Getty
The former news anchor's daughter Ava is an incoming senior at NYU

Amy and T.J. have previously opened up about how they handled blending their families following their respective divorces. Asked by a fan for their podcast about what their relationship with each other's children is like, Amy was quick to describe it as one that is "evolving."

MORE: Amy Robach reveals real reason for marriage breakdown to Andrew Shue as she talks T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes nearly got robbed during a meal out in Rome, Italy © Instagram
Amy and T.J. started dating two years ago

She explained: "We had relationships with each other's kids when we were just friends, and so, as tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another."

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes call out former GMA peers for 'fake' support following romance revelation

T.J. shares Sabine with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig © Getty
T.J. is a dad to 11-year-old Sabine, plus two other older children

"We are, we have been, very thoughtful, and we've taken things very slowly and we're being very patient," the doting mom continued.

She ultimately emphasized: "Things are good, they are peaceful and we want to continue to build on that."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More