Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes share insight into 'evolving' relationship with each other's kids: 'Most difficult for them'

After a year out of the spotlight, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are now ready to get as candid as it gets about their relationship, and how it really started.

Earlier this week, the two hosted a Q&A episode for their newly launched podcast, in which they broke down the timeline of their relationship and respective divorces.

Now, in part two to the episode, the pair dished out details more details about their lives today, including the dynamic with their children.

Amy shares two daughters, Ava, 21, and Annaliese, 17, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, who she split from a year before tying the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010. T.J. shares kids Brianne and Jaiden with his first wife Amy Ferson, who he split from in 2007, and Sabine, ten, with Marilee Fiebig.

Amy and T.J. willingly put themselves on the hot seat during their latest podcast episode, and it wasn't long before a fan submitted a question asking what their relationship with each other's children is like now.

Amy was quick to describe it as one that is "evolving," and explained: "We had relationships with each others kids when we were just friends, and so, as tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another."

She continued: "We are, we have been, very thoughtful, and we've taken things very slowly and we're being very patient."

The mom-of-two then maintained: "Things are good, they are peaceful and we want to continue to build on that."

During her years married to Andrew, she was a stepmom to his three sons with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, who had a tight-knit relationship with Amy's two daughters. In 2021, the former couple wrote a children's book highlighting the greatness of a blended family, titled Better Together.

T.J. then spoke on his youngest daughter's relationship with Amy, and said: "My little one Sabine is ten years old, she's known Robach since she was one," adding: "Now she's knowing Robach in a different way and in a different role but it's been the greatest."

He described the relationship between the three as a very "open" one, sharing that lately Sabine has been going so far as to request spending time with the couple. He maintained: "She has never hung out with us without absolutely giving the okay, or in most cases now, requesting it."

The father-of-three endearingly added: "I'm so proud to see her these days and how she's doing and how she's mature, and how she handles so many things."

He ultimately noted it's been "one of the most touching things," to see "how she's doing and how she wants to be a part and included and enjoys the time with us."

