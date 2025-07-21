Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer makes first TODAY appearance after announcing separation from husband Brian Fichera — details
Still from Dylan Dreyer on the July 21, 2025 episode of TODAY's 3rd Hour, her first since announcing her split from husband Brian Fichera© NBC / TODAY

The NBC mainstay announced her separation from her husband of 12 years on July 18

Beatriz Colon
New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer is back on the news desk after a difficult weekend.

On Monday, July 21, the TODAY anchor made her first appearance on 3rd Hour since announcing her separation from Brian Fichera over the weekend.

The meteorologist married the cameraman, producer and writer, who previously also worked for NBC, in 2012, and they have three young children, sons Calvin, eight, Oliver, four, and Rusty, three.

Still of Dylan Dreyer, Laura Jarrett and Savannah Sellers on the July 21, 2025 episode of TODAY's 3rd Hour, Dylan's first since announcing her split from husband Brian Fichera© NBC / TODAY
Dylan was joined by Laura and Savannah

At the top of the morning, Dylan had "the girl theme going" on the show, as instead of her usual co-anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin being by her side, she had frequent substitutes Laura Jarrett and Savannah Sellers with her.

Though she did inquire about her co-hosts' weekends, she did not give insight into her own, before moving on with the program. She also appeared to not be wearing her wedding bands.

Dylan announced her split from Brian after almost 12 years of marriage with a statement on Instagram, which started with: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."

Still of Dylan Dreyer on the July 21, 2025 episode of TODAY's 3rd Hour, her first since announcing her split from husband Brian Fichera© NBC / TODAY
She did not appear to be wearing her wedding rings

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all," she went on, before confirming: "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she emphasized, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

Dylan Dreyer announced her split in a heartfelt statement © Instagram
The NBC anchor announced her split on July 18

Dylan has already proved as much through her recent social media activity, which has continued to include Brian.

Earlier this month, both of them were on a trip in Nevada, as Dylan competed in the annual American Century golf championship.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera and their sons© Instagram
Dylan and Brian with their three sons

Though Brian did not appear to compete in the celebrity tournament, he was featured in several of Dylan's photos from it alongside their friends, including her TODAY co-host Carson Daly, who also competed in the event.

Dylan is originally from New Jersey, while Brian is from Massachusetts, and the former couple met while working the morning shift at NBC's Boston affiliate station, WHDH. He proposed in 2011, and they tied the knot the following year.

