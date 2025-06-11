Dylan Dreyer shares rare insight into home life as fans all say the same thing

Dylan Dreyer proved she was the ultimate boy mom while teaching her three sons to cook during her regular Instagram segment Cooking With Cal.

The Today star took to the social media platform on Tuesday night to share rare insight into her home life with sons Cal, Ollie and Rusty, as Dylan showed her boys how to cook chicken piccata.

A skill for life

© Instagram Dylan taught her sons how to make chicken piccata

The recipe hails from the Today Loves Food cookbook, but Dylan opted to make it gluten-free to accommodate her eldest, Cal, who has celiac disease.

She instructed her kids as they cracked eggs into a casserole dish and crumbed the chicken, and the trio watched as Dylan cooked the dish and made a white wine and lemon sauce. They looked on in fascination as she taught them the simple recipe, and clearly enjoyed their night in together.

"It's been a while but here's our latest #cookingwithcal …actually cooking with the whole gang this time around!" she wrote in the caption. "We're making our updated gluten-free version of chicken piccata, a family favorite! Link in bio!"

© Instagram She shares her three sons with her husband Brian Fichera

Dylan's fans rushed to the comments to praise the mom of three for teaching her boys to cook, a skill that will stay with them for life.

"You are teaching your boys a 'gift' that will remain with them always! They will always be able to fend [for] themselves. Not to mention make a future wife very happy," wrote one fan, while another added, "It's so awesome that you are teaching them to enjoy cooking."

"Love watching you cook with your boys, Dylan," shared another, while a fourth fan commented, "What wonderful memories your boys will have cooking with you, not to mention the life skill of being able to cook for themselves and others."

Dylan's advocacy

© Instagram The family was all smiles at the Red Sox game

The meteorologist has been a fierce advocate for her son since he was diagnosed with celiac disease at just six years old. In May, she shared an update on Cal's condition, explaining that they had been invited to a special celiac awareness night at the Boston Red Sox game where he was able to eat worry-free.

Dylan explained that usually her family "can't go anywhere without checking" for gluten-free options, making the event so much more meaningful.

"It was such a special night for the whole family, the fact Calvin could just enjoy being at a ballpark like a normal kid... usually I have to pack a ton of food to go anywhere. You can't just get something," she said on Today.

© @dylandreyernbc/Instagram Dylan shared that the UK had incredible gluten-free options during their visit

The 43-year-old shone a light on the distinct lack of gluten-free options in the US compared to the UK, which she visited with her family and found incredibly accommodating of Cal's dietary needs.

"I just want to say kudos to Waitrose and, you know, really so many of the grocery stores in the UK, because I mean celiac disease here in the United States…" she told HELLO! "I don't know if it's not taken as seriously or what, but it's like more of a nuisance in the United States and you have to kind of find places where you can, maybe get some stuff and it's okay."

She continued: "So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then like just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh."