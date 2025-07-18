Dylan Dreyer issues statement as she announces split from husband after 12 years

Today star Dylan Dreyer has announced she has separated from her husband Brian Fichera after 12 years.

The parents of three young sons shared the news on July 18, with an emotional Instagram post.

Separation statement

"For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

© Instagram Dylan, Brian and their three kids

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

Parents to three

Dylan, 43, and 38-year-old Brian share three sons together: Calvin, eight, five-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three.

The pair met while working in Boston at WHDH, NBC's affiliate station. They tied the knot in 2012, and and Dylan prevbiosuly shared an emotional memory of their wedding, revealing Brian randomly asked the DJ to play "Viva la Vida" by Coldplay.

"We have no connection to the song," she admitted, however she added: "But it was absolutely perfect. I tied up my long dress and he just spun me around the dance floor. It was pure joy and love and happiness."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian are doting parents to three young sons

In 2016 they welcomed their first child, Calvin Bradley, now eight. Oliver George, five, and Rusty James, three, followed.

They split their time between their apartment in New York City and their beach house just outside the city, and Brian has been a focal point of Dylan's social media presence for years.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Dylan and husband Brian on the Today couch in 2019

Remaining friends

The news comes just a week after the NBC meteorologist flew her family to Lake Tahoe in California to watch her compete in the American Century Championship, a golf tournament.

Brian had taken a step back from social media in recent months, but appeared in a rare photo shared by Dylan from the green.

© Getty Images Dylan walks on the 12th green with her caddie, husband Brian

"Ok…we've made it to @acchampionship…let the games begin!!" she captioned the post, which included a shot of herself and Brian posing with other participants at the tournament.

Her TODAY co-anchor Carson Daly was also participating in the tournament, joining other celebrity golfers like Steph Curry, Brian Baumgartner and Josh Allen.

The family also spent the Fourth of July holiday together, with Dylan sharing pictures of their outing to New York City's Macy's fireworks special.